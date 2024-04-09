If there’s one rule above all in cooking, it’s don’t offend the Italians.

No mean feat considering even they can’t decide on an “official” recipe for anything. Every family, region and nonna has their own version, which basically means that a good general rule of thumb is to assume that you’re getting it wrong.

And Northern Irish food writer James Pollock did get it wrong – publicly – when he shared his recipe for bolognese on X.