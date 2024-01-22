Four plant-based recipes for meat lovers

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This January, take on Veganuary with a meatless twist.

Try the warming chilli sin carne, an easy one-pan recipe that will have the whole family looking for seconds or the lamb kebabs that are perfect for your Friday nights in this January.

The classic premium burger will have you salivating with a combination of melting cheese, pickles and red onion to make the perfect vegan burger, and there’s the showstopping steak and ale pie that makes for the ultimate winter warmer.

Give Veganuary a go with a little helping hand from Redefine Meat’s step-by-step recipes.

Chilli sin carne

(Redefine Meat)

Ingredients:

250g plant-based mince (such as Redefine Meat Beef Mince)

2 tbsp (30 ml) oil

½ (60g) medium onion, diced

1 (6g) clove of garlic, chopped

1 (20g) red chili, diced

½ tbsp (8g) tomato paste

1 cup (200g) of chunky tomatoes

A pinch (1g) of cayenne pepper

A pinch (1g) of paprika powder

A pinch (½g) of chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

A pinch (3g) of sugar

Tabasco

⅔ cup (120g) kidney beans (canned)

¼ cup (50g) corn (fresh or canned)

Method:

1. Heat oil in a large skillet or frying pan over medium-high heat. Sauté the onion and garlic until translucent. Add the mince and stir well, separating any clumps of mince. Cook for 9 minutes. You may refer to the cooking instructions found on the product packaging as a guide.

2. Add paprika, tabasco, cayenne, chili, salt, and pepper. Mix well

3. Add peppers and tomato paste to the pan. Stir for 3-5 min.

4. Add tomatoes to the pan and season with sugar to balance the acidity of tomatoes.

5. Shortly before the end of the cooking time, remove the beans and corn from the can, rinse thoroughly and add to the meat mixture. Cook them for just a few minutes.

6. Correct seasoning to taste.

7. Serve the chilli sin carne in a deep plate or bowl, with a crusty baguette, tortillas or nachos.

‘Lamb’ kebab

(Redefine Meat)

Ingredients:

250g plant-based lamb kofta (such as Redefine Meat Lamb Kofta Mix)

1 Skillet Pita bread (see recipe below)

For the tahini-yoghurt:

70g (¼ cup) tahini

40g plant-based yoghurt (1⅓ fluid oz)

10ml (2 tsp) lemon juice

20ml (1 tbsp plus 1 tsp) water

1g (¹⁄₁₆ tsp) citric acid

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the onions in sumac:

50g (½ medium) red onion

5g (1 tsp) sumac

20 ml (1½ tbsp) vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the charred tomatoes:

2 ripe medium tomatoes

Olive oil, to taste

Salt, to taste

For the skillet pita bread:

280g (2⅓ cups) all-purpose flour

3g (½ tsp) instant yeast

6g (1 tsp) sugar

240 ml (1 cup) hot water

4½g (¾ tsp) salt

15 ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

Method:

1. Mix all the ingredients for the tahini-yoghurt in a small bowl. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Transfer the prepared sauce to a squeeze bottle and set aside.

2. Prepare the sumac onions. Finely slice the onions and in a small bowl mix with the sumac and vinegar. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Put aside for later. (The sumac onions can be prepared ahead of time and stored under refrigeration).

3. For the charred tomatoes: Core the tomatoes and cut into 6 pieces. Place the tomatoes on a flameproof dish or surface. Using a blow torch, char till brown, but not burnt.

4. Grill or broil the kebabs over medium heat for 4½ minutes on each side.

5. Place the skillet pita on a serving dish and spread with a generous amount of tahini-yoghurt. Place the cooked kebabs on top. Garnish with sumac onions, and charred tomatoes. Serve.

For skillet pita bread (laffa):

6. In a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, knead all the ingredients at low speed for 10 minutes.

7. Place the dough in a clean, dry bowl, cover with a towel, and let rise for an hour.

8. Quarter the dough and form into four balls. Let the dough balls rest for 10 minutes, covered and on a lightly floured surface.

9. Roll each ball into a circle 3 mm (⅒ of an inch) thick.

10. Heat a skillet or griddle on high until the pan smokes. Cook the pita on the red-hot pan one minute per side.

11. When ready, remove each pita from the skillet, and immediately place in a plastic bag until ready to use.

Premium burger

(Redefine Meat)

Ingredients:

2 plant-based burgers (120g each) (such as Redefine Premium Burger)

2 hamburger buns

2 tbsp (30ml) neutral oil

1 cup (200g) red onion, sliced

½ cup (100ml) cider vinegar

2 dill pickles, sliced

½ cup (100g) vegan cheddar sauce (any commercially available)

½ tsp (3g) coarsely grounded black pepper

Preparation

1. Mix the sliced red onions and vinegar in a small bowl. Cover and set aside for 30 minutes.

2. Mix the coarsely ground black pepper with the cheddar sauce in a small bowl and set aside.

3. Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the burgers for 10 min in a covered pan, flipping them from time to time, until they are nicely browned and cooked through. You may refer to the cooking instructions found on the product packaging as a guide.

4. Build the burger. Spread both sides of the buns with the cheddar sauce. Place a cooked burger on the bottom half of each bun and layer with onions and pickle slices. Top with the other halves of the buns and serve.

Rendang pulled ‘pork’

(Redefine Meat)

Ingredients:

200g plant-based pulled pork (such as Redefine Meat Pulled Pork)

2 tbsp (30g) oil

1½ (225g) onions, chopped

1 cloves of garlic (7g), chopped

1 packet (45g) of rendang curry paste

1 tsp (7g) sambal (or other hot sauce)

1¾ cups (400ml) coconut milk

2 kaffir lime leaves

1 slice 3½ inch (28g) of fresh ginger

1 lemongrass stalk (55g), braised

Salt to taste

½ (13g) red chili, sliced

1 lime, cut to wedges

2 tbsp (2g) coriander

Method:

1. Prepare the rice according to the instructions on the package

2. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté the onion until transparent. Add the pulled “pork” and cook, stirring until browned (about 5-9 minutes.) You may refer to use the cooking instructions found on the product packaging as a guide. Add garlic at the last minute.

3. Add the curry paste, sambal, coconut milk, lime leaves, ginger and lemongrass stalk.

4. Let the rendang simmer gently for 15 minutes.

5. Season the rendang with a bit of salt.

6. Remove the lime leaves, lemongrass stalk, and ginger before serving.

7. Optionally, add more sambal to taste.

8. Serve the stewed new-meat rendang with rice, red chili, lime and fresh coriander.

Redefine Meat’s New-Meat range from Ocado makes it easier to eat plant-based meals without sacrificing on both flavour and texture.