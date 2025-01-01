Marry me lentils: A protein-packed vegan dish that impresses
Legend has it that this dish is so good, it could lead to a proposal! Gigi Grassia’s Marry Me Lentils swaps chicken for red lentils, delivering a protein-rich, flavour-packed recipe in just 20 minutes
“Legend has it that if you make this dish for someone, they’ll want to marry you after tasting it!” says Gigi Grassia, author of new cookbook Plant Protein.
“Usually made with chicken, in this version the red lentils soak up and carry the rich flavours of the sun-dried tomatoes and rosemary to create a perfect mouthful. In just 20 minutes, you can have a flavourful, protein-packed dish that I hope will become one of your go-to recipes.”
Marry me lentils
Serves: 2-4
Ingredients:
1 small-medium carrot, diced
½ celery stick, diced
1 small onion, diced
2-3 garlic cloves, very finely chopped
1 sprig of rosemary
10-12 sun-dried tomatoes, chopped, plus extra to serve
1 tbsp tomato purée
300g split red lentils, washed
700ml vegetable stock
200ml soya milk
4-5 tbsp nutritional yeast
Handful of baby spinach
Olive oil, for cooking
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
To serve:
Plant-based cream or yoghurt
Small handful of basil
Plant-based parmesan-style cheese
Method:
1. Heat a good glug of oil in a saucepan over a medium heat and fry the carrot, celery, onion, garlic, rosemary, sun-dried tomatoes and tomato purée for five to eight minutes until the onion has softened and the flavours have infused. If it starts to dry out, add a splash of water.
2. Remove the rosemary and add the lentils, stirring for one to two minutes to toast the lentils. Slowly pour in the vegetable stock, stirring frequently, then add the soya milk and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
3. Once the lentils are cooked, season with salt and pepper, then add the nutritional yeast and spinach and stir until the spinach has wilted.
4. Serve with plant-based cream or yoghurt, more sun-dried tomatoes, basil and plant-based Parmesan-style cheese.
Recipe from ‘Plant Protein: 80 Healthy And Delicious High-Protein Vegan Recipes’ by Gigi Grassia (Greenfinch, £22).
