Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Top chef René Redzepi says he had ‘many, many hours of therapy’ to deal with his bullying behaviour

The famous chef at Copenhagen’s restaurant Noma admitted his toxic behaviour in 2015

Kate Ng
Monday 28 November 2022 12:28
Comments
<p>Rene Redzepi, chef and co-owner of the World class Danish restaurant Noma</p>

Rene Redzepi, chef and co-owner of the World class Danish restaurant Noma

(AFP via Getty Images)

Renowned chef René Redzepi has opened up about how he faced up to his own bullying behaviour in the kitchen.

The chef behind the three Michelin-starred Copenhagen restaurant Noma said he is “still processing” his feelings of “anger and fear” that fuelled his outbursts.

Noma has been named the world’s “best” restaurant five times and Reszepi was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2012 for revolutionising Nordic cuisine.

But the chef said that his early years of success, following the opening of Noma in 2003, saw him cracking under pressure regularly and losing his temper at staff.

He wrote in 2015 that he had “been a bully for a large part of my career”.

Recommended

Speaking to The Times in a new interview, published on Monday (28 November), he said it took him “many, many, many, many hours of therapy” to understand where his anger came from.

“That’s a very specific moment, which I can’t talk about because it’s way too traumatic, when I started asking, ‘Where does all this anger come from?’,” he said.

“Finding that out was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. It’s something I’m still processing. Typically it comes from your childhood, and when I found that out, that’s when I could start really letting go of the anger and fear.”

Redzepi, who is preparing to open a Noma pop-up in Kyoto’s Ace Hotel in Japan next spring for a limited time, said he used to promise himself he would not have meltdowns in the kitchen at the end of the day, but could not keep to it.

He recalled returning home and asking himself why “these insignificant incidents in the kitchen [are] disasters” to him.

Rene Redzepi, chef and co-owner of the World class Danish restaurant Noma is pictured on May 31, 2021 in Copenhagen

(AFP via Getty Images)

“I would tell myself, ‘Tomorrow, I’m not going to do it’. And then I’d go back and within an hour I would be furious. Those are some of the worst times of my life,” he admitted.

In 2020, he told The World’s 50 Best publication that being in a high-intensity kitchen was like being in “a pressure cooker”.

“The steam explodes in your face and you start seeing versions of yourself you didn’t know existed,” Redzepi said. “I told myself either I wake up, go to work and be happy – or be miserable. That was the first decision.

Recommended

“One of the main things about being a good leader is taking care of yourself. Self-care, reading a book, breathing a little more. Asking for help – that’s a key factor of being a leader.”

Redzepi is married to fellow chef Nadine Levy Redzepi and shares three daughters with her.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in