Piers Morgan shows off ‘Salt Bae’ skills alongside chef who made it famous

Piers Morgan showed off his skills alongside viral chef, 'Salt Bae' at Nusr-Et restaurant in London this weekend.

"Showing Salt Bae how to salt a steak", he captioned the clip, which sees him perfect the arm angle and salt sprinkle that was made famous on social media.

However, chef Nusret Gökçe didn't look impressed at the presenter's attempt over the £1,450 gold-leaf tomahawk steak, and quickly stepped in to show the camera how it's done.

