Salt Bae to leave London to open new Saudi Arabia restaurant

Salt Bae has announced he will be leaving London to open a new restaurant in Saudi Arabia.

The celebrity chef, real name is Nusret Gökçe, opened his new Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Knightsbridge last month, with the restaurant quickly becoming infamous for a menu containing items such as a £850 steak covered.

A table of four has recently left dinner at the restaurant after being presented with a bill for £37,023 ($50,888), according to a post shared to Reddit’s London subreddit.

Gökçe owns several other steakhouses in New York, Los Angeles and Turkey.

He revealed on his Instagram stories that Sunday will be his final day in London as he departs to Riyadh.

“Sunday is my last day in London. I will go to Riyadh to open my 28th restaurant,” he wrote.

The Turkish chef added: “I want to see you beautiful people before I go.”

His departure from London comes after a host of celebrities dined at his restaurant in the capital.

Gemma Collins recently corrected reports that she spent £700 on a steak at Salt Bae’s London restaurant. In fact, she said, she spent £1,450 on a gold-wrapped tomahawk steak.

The TV personality later admitted she “went a bit over the top” at Nusr-et in Knightsbridge, adding that she felt “sick” the next morning when she thought about the bill. Speaking on The Gemma Collins Podcast she said: “I have to give the ambience of the restaurant, the experience of the restaurant, a 10 out of 10.

“The bill was another situation. I was in utter shock. But you know what, you have to weigh these things up, and the press reported that my steak cost £700, if only they knew. I wish it cost £700. It actually cost £1,450.”