Salt Bae’s London restaurants reports making £7m in sales in its first four months

Turkish social media sensation opened Knightsbridge spot in September 2021

Olivia Petter
Saturday 13 August 2022 16:22
(Getty Images)

Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et London restaurant has reported making £7 million in its first four months in business.

The social media star, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, went viral for the way he salts his steak, before opening a series of restaurants in his name.

Now, his company, Nusret UK Limited, has published its accounts. They reveal that the company “performed higher than expected” and as a result, made a profit of £2.3 million last year.

However, the figures may not come as a surprise to those familiar with the restaurant’s prices.

Its menu includes a gold-covered tomahawk steak for £1,450, a portion of mashed potato for £12, and a single serving of Coca-cola for £9.

Last year, a table of four left dinner at the restaurant after being presented with a bill for £37,023 ($50,888), according to a post shared to Reddit’s London subreddit.

Gökçe owns several other steakhouses in New York, Los Angeles and Turkey.

Several celebrities have been spotted at his restaurants, including Gemma Collins, who, last year, corrected reports that she spent £700 on a steak at Salt Bae’s London restaurant. In fact, she said, she spent £1,450 on the gold-wrapped tomahawk steak.

The TV personality later admitted she “went a bit over the top” at Nusr-et in Knightsbridge, adding that she felt “sick” the next morning when she thought about the bill.

Speaking on The Gemma Collins Podcast she said: “I have to give the ambience of the restaurant, the experience of the restaurant, a 10 out of 10.

“The bill was another situation. I was in utter shock. But you know what, you have to weigh these things up, and the press reported that my steak cost £700, if only they knew.

“I wish it cost £700. It actually cost £1,450.”

