Pretend you’re in Spain during the heatwave with these three recipes

At this time of year, thoughts of long evenings eating tapas with a glass of something chilled is often on our minds. But you don’t need to jet off to Spain to enjoy its culinary delights – as award-winning Spanish chef Omar Allibhoy has three simple recipes you can create at home.

Salted anchovies with paprika and vinegar

You probably wouldn’t imagine that a salted anchovy could actually be marinated. You will be very surprised by how much it can change with just this small touch, and for the better!

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

1 x 50g tin salted anchovies (or sardines) in oil

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

A pinch of sweet pimentón (smoked sweet paprika)

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 bag of plain crisps to serve

Method:

Drain the oil from the anchovies. Mix together the extra virgin olive oil with the pimentón and vinegar and pour over the anchovies. Let them marinate for 5 minutes and enjoy each anchovy on top of a crisp, as it is a tradition across tapas bars in Spain.

Meat focaccia

This meat focaccia is kind of like a British toad in the hole (Martin Poole)

Across Spain we combine a variety of leavened breads, rolls and flatbreads with other ingredients. This version reminds me of a British toad in the hole but made with a focaccia-like bread instead of batter. All the rendered fats from the meats are absorbed into the bread, resulting in a very indulgent experience.

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

For the dough:

7g (scant 1 tsp) dried yeast

230ml warm water

300g strong white bread flour

110ml olive oil

3g (heaped ½ tsp) salt

For the toppings:

1 chorizo cooking sausage

2 pork sausages chopped

3 slices streaky bacon or pancetta chopped

2 slices black pudding chopped (optional)

Method:

First make the dough. In a large bowl, mix together the yeast and warm water and stir until dissolved. Mix the flour with the oil and salt and tip this into the bowl. Knead for at least 6-8 minutes, until you can bring the dough together with your hands. Cover with a cloth and allow to rest at room temperature for 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 200C gas mark 6. Dust a work surface with flour and roll out the dough to a square about 2cm (¾in) thick and place it on a baking tray. Top with the chorizo, sausages, bacon and black pudding, if using, and press them gently into the dough. Bake for about 16 minutes, until the bread has risen and looks crisp and golden, and the toppings have released their fats. Tear into pieces at the table.

Galician-style hake

A dish with soft, subtle flavours (Martin Poole)

A dish with soft, subtle flavours – nothing punchy – that is all good and healthy. Sometimes comfort is found in the most basic form of cooking. Call me crazy but I find this dish sublime.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 medium onions, peeled and halved

1 tbsp salt, plus extra for seasoning

1 bay leaf

4 medium potatoes, halved

4 hake supremes or fillets

100ml olive oil

4 garlic cloves, sliced

1 tsp sweet pimentón (sweet smoked paprika)

Freshly ground black pepper

Method:

Place a large deep pan over a high heat. Add 850ml water, the onions, and bay leaf. Bring to the boil, add the potatoes and cook for about 13 minutes until they are half cooked.

Season the hake with salt and pepper and add it to the water with the potatoes, making sure they are completely covered by water and adding more if necessary. Cook for another 6 minutes and then remove from the heat. Carefully remove the delicate fish and potatoes from the pan, keeping the fish whole. Set aside 150mlof the cooking liquid.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a small frying pan and cook the garlic until golden. Add the pimentón along with the reserved cooking liquid and boil for about 1 minute.

Serve 2 potato halves, half an onion and a portion of fish per plate with a little of the garlic and pimentón sauce poured over the top.

‘Spanish Made Simple: 100 Foolproof Spanish Recipes for Every Day’ by Omar Allibhoy (published by Quadrille, £14.99; photography by Martin Poole).