A woman has sparked a debate after admitting that she’s “terrified” to order her favourite drink at Starbucks in case the baristas at the coffee chain mock her order.

In a video posted to TikTok on 11 February, Grace Fourmaux, @gfomo, revealed that because she adds a few things to her order at Starbucks, she’s hesitant to get it.

“Me now terrified to get my fave Starbucks drink bc of baristas on TikTok,” the text over the video reads.

“Yes, I do get an iced white mocha with sweet cream foam and extra caramel drizzle bc it’s GOOD,” she added in the caption.

This appears to be in reference to Starbucks baristas who have recently criticised customers that order drinks with many modifications and additions on social media.

For example, this past May, former Starbucks barista Josie Morales mocked a customer, in a since-deleted tweet, for requesting 13 changes to their Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino. Morales included a photo of the drink order in his tweet and was fired by Starbucks for doing so.

In the comments, Fourmaux prefaced how the video isn’t specifically referencing the baristas at her usual Starbucks.

“Btw the baristas at my local SB are so nice!” she wrote. “I just get anxiety they dislike me because of my order lol.”

The video has over 142,00 views so far, with TikTok users in the comments encouraging Fourmaux to order whatever drinks she likes.

“Easier said than done but girl don’t care and just order the drink,” one wrote. “They can quit their jobs if they hate it that much lol.”

“Babe don’t [give a f***],” another wrote. “As long as you’re nice, your money = your indulgence. Order what you want.”

Many viewers also resonated with Fourmaux about her fear, one of which said: “Feeling the same way. The med ball is one of my favourite hot teas & there’s so much judgement on it now.”

Others claimed that Starbucks workers complained about drink orders too often.

“I’m a server and I do not understand why baristas are SO WHINY!! WHY!! their tasks are no more than 5min long,” a TikTok user wrote.

However, many baristas chimed in and emphasised that they aren’t nearly as judgemental as customers may think.

“Barista here…idc order whatever u want cuz at the end of the day getting Starbucks makes someone happy and feel productive with a drink,” one wrote.

“As a barista, as long as you’re nice I promise we don’t care!!” a TikTok user said. “We want you to love your drink!”

The Independent has reached out to Fourmaux and Starbucks for comment.