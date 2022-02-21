After a customer revealed that there were apparently bugs in a pastry display case, Starbucks workers have sparked a debate about why these pests can often be found inside the food cabinets.

In a video posted to TikTok on 6 February, @hollywood.flix zooms in on a display of pastries and breakfast items on at a Starbucks.

A bug is then shown crawling within the cabinet, while another one is on top of a cake pop. Multiple bugs were on a chocolate croissant, as a few others were flying around a ham & cheese croissant.

“#starbucks ? I only know of starBugs,” the TikTok user joked in the caption.

@hollywood.flix claimed in the comments that this wasn’t their first time seeing unwanted pests on food.

“Some places will serve display items last so you never know,” they wrote.”I’ve seen places serve donuts and cookies when bugs were on it…Customer safety 1st.”

This video has received over 2.9 million views so far, with former and current Starbucks workers in the comments noting that it can be difficult to keep these food displays bug-free.

“I worked at a starbucks it’s basically impossible to keep flies out of the case however your food is very safe lmao,” one viewer wrote.

“I think I can speak for all Starbucks workers, we’re trying our best to get rid of them, it’s a hard job,” another wrote.

Other workers emphasised that bugs are unavoidable so customers aren’t given these specific pastries.

“I work at Starbucks and we NEVER serve display items. it is 100% a health code violation. it is extraordinarily difficult to keep the bugs out,” a comment reads.

“At my old store we were not allowed to sell anything in the cases,” another viewer wrote. “It is all thrown out at the end of the night.”

However, many other TikTok users were still appalled by the fact that bugs were constantly around Starbucks’ displays.

“Y’all just because they’re not served doesn’t make bugs everywhere okay,” one wrote. “More than likely they’re where the real food is too.”

“It doesn’t matter if they’re served ?? There’s bugs in clearly visible food at a restaurant,” a TikTok user wrote.

The Independent has reached out to @hollywood.flix and Starbucks for comment.