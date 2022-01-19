Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling
‘We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,’ says Starbucks CEO John Culver
Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.
In a memo obtained by the Associated Press, the coffee chain’s CEO cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.
“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Starbucks CEO John Culver reportedly wrote in the memo on Tuesday.
Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination by 9 February or face weekly Covid testing.
That deadline had not even arrived yet when Starbucks canceled the policy. The reversal marks one of the highest-profile reactions so far to the Supreme Court decision, which ruled 6-3 that the Biden administration’s rule could not stand.
According to AP, Mr Culver said in his Tuesday memo that Starbucks still strongly encourages its workers to receive vaccines and booster shots.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies