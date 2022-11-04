How much do Starbucks holiday drinks cost this year?

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Starbucks is officially ringing in the holidays, with the launch of the coffee shop’s iconic and festive drinks.

On Thursday 3 November, Starbucks announced the return of its holiday menu, which includes new holiday food and seasonal drinks in festive cups. This is also the 25th year that Starbucks will be giving drinks out to customers in the brand’s signature red cups.

In addition, Starbucks has brought back some of its familiar and beloved beverages, crafted specifically for the winter season.

From a Peppermint Mocha to a Chestnut Praline Latte, each drink consists of different holiday flavours. Here are Starbucks’ six holiday drinks for this year and how much they tend to cost.

Peppermint Mocha

As noted by Starbucks, Peppermint Mocha has been a beloved holiday drink at the coffee chain for over 20 years. Similar to Starbucks’ hot chocolate, the drink includes four to six pumps of mocha sauce, depending on what size you get. The espresso and steamed milk beverage is then completed with peppermint syrup.

While the price for a Starbucks beverage varies depending on where in the US you are, a grande Peppermint Mocha usually costs around $6.50. The price to upgrade the size of your drink is relatively small, as a venti Peppermint Mocha costs around $6.75.

Caramel Brulée Latte

The milk and espresso drink includes Starbucks’ signature Caramel Brulée Sauce. It is also topped with whipped cream Starbucks’ Caramel Brulée topping sprinkles.

The costs of the hot beverage also goes for around $6.50 to $6.75, depending on what size you get and which Starbucks you’re purchasing from.

Toasted White Mocha

Unlike Starbucks’ usual White Mocha lattes, a Toasted White Mocha includes a specific syrup made specifically for this holiday drink. The caffeinated beverage is also completed with red sprinkles, which the coffee chain describes as its Holiday Sugar Sparkles.

Medium to large sizes of the beverages also range from $6 to $6.75

Chestnut Praline Latte

This holiday drink includes two Starbucks-based ingredients: Chestnut Praline syrup and Chestnut Praline topping. The latte is then completed with whipped cream.

Prices for different sizes of the drink vary, but it can cost up to $6.75 for a large.

Iced Sugar Cookie Almond milk Latte

This is one of Starbucks’ two cold beverages on its holiday menu, with the Almond milk and espresso drink including up to six pumps of the chain’s Sugar Cookie Syrup. It is also completed with red and green sprinkles.

The beverage usually costs anywhere between $6 to $7, depending on size.

Irish Cream Cold Brew

The Irish Cream Cold Brew is the second iced beverage on the holiday menu. The cold brew-based beverage includes a few pumps of Irish Cream syrup, cocoa powder and Starbucks’ Irish Cream Cold Foam.

Princes for the drink can range, with the medium size of it costing around $6.50.