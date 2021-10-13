Bavette steak, or flank steak as it is known in America comes from a well-used part of the cow, so has quite a different texture from more premium steak cuts, such as ribeye and sirloin,” explains chef Gordon Ramsay.

“Since it has more connective tissue (and therefore more flavour), it needs to be cooked quickly over a high heat, as here, or braised much more slowly at a lower temperature. When slicing it, always remember to cut across the grain to maximise tenderness.”

Blackened steak with kimchi fried rice and pickled radish

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce or tamari

2 x 175g (6oz) bavette (flank) steaks

Vegetable oil, for frying

140g (scant 1 cup) kimchi, from a jar, plus 1 tbsp of the juice

250g (1⅓ cups) cooked jasmine or basmati rice

2 spring onions (scallions)

2 eggs

6 breakfast radishes or 5cm (2in) piece of daikon radish

2 tbsp black sesame seeds or nigella seeds

1 tsp chopped chilli, from a jar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Place a griddle (grill) pan or frying pan (skillet) over a high heat.

2. Put the hoisin and soy sauce into a bowl and mix together. Add the steak and stir to coat.

3. When the griddle or frying pan is smoking hot, drizzle over a little oil and cook the steaks for two to three minutes.

4. Meanwhile, place a large, non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add a little oil. While the oil is heating, roughly chop the kimchi, then add it to the pan. Add the rice and stir to combine.

5. Slice the spring onions, reserving the green tops for serving, and add to the pan with the rice and kimchi.

6. Flip the steaks over and cook for a further two to three minutes.

7. Place a second non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and add a little oil. When hot, crack in the eggs and fry for two minutes, until the whites are firm and beginning to crisp around the edges.

8. Finely grate the radishes into a bowl. Season with salt, then stir in the kimchi juice.

9. Divide the hot rice between two bowls. Put a fried egg on top and sprinkle with the sesame seeds, followed by salt and pepper. Finely slice the steaks across the grain and place alongside the rice.

10. Sprinkle over the chopped chilli and reserved spring onion greens before serving with the radish salad on the side.

Extracted from ‘Ramsay In 10’ by Gordon Ramsay (published by Hodder & Stoughton, £25; photography Jamie Orlando-Smith), available 14 October.