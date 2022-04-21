Cooking the books
The perfect summer dessert: Strawberry and raspberry crumble
Sweet, crunchy and creamy, this dessert is ready in under an hour, says Prudence Wade
This crumble is a perfect summer dessert. The recipe comes from one of my best mates and is something we always have round his house after dinner,” says Chris Baber.
“I love the sweet, cakey layer the ground almonds give between the fruit and crumble. Serve it warm with a good dollop of clotted cream.”
Summer strawberry and raspberry crumble
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
300g strawberries
300g raspberries
100g light muscovado or caster sugar
100g ground almonds
175g plain flour
75g cold butter, diced
100g flaked almonds
Clotted cream, to serve
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan.
2. Remove the stalks from the strawberries and cut any larger ones in half. Put the strawberries and raspberries into an ovenproof dish. Scatter over one tablespoon of the sugar, then scatter over the ground almonds.
3. Put the flour and butter into a mixing bowl. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs, then stir in the remaining sugar and flaked almonds.
4. Scatter the mixture evenly over the fruit.
5. Bake for 30-35 minutes until lightly golden.
6. Serve with clotted cream.
‘Easy’ by Chris Baber (published by Ebury Press, £16.99; photography by Haarala Hamilton), available now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies