You could get paid to become a Sunday roast reviewer

A British pub and restaurant chain is on the hunt for a “pro-tato tester” who will be paid to review the latest addition to its Sunday roast menu.

The Botanist, which has branches all over England, is taking applications for a “paid roast reviewer” to ensure its new sharing roast for families is “always share-worthy”.

You can choose from five main roasts, including roast sirloin of beef, roast chicken, pot roast lamb shoulder, slow roast honey-glazed pork belly or celeriac, mushroom and pears barley Wellington.

These will be served alongside a Yorkshire pudding and sharing boards of carrots, roast potatoes, minted greens and jugs of gravy.

The successful applicant will be required to attend a tasting session on Sunday 19 September, and can bring up to five people with them to share the roast.

The job also requires them to write a 500-word review of the meal or create an up to 60-minute social media video for TikTok or Instagram.

According to the Botanist’s website, people should apply if they “know what makes a special spud or a how-to build roast worth a boast”.

“The role has been created to ensure our ‘family-style sharing roasts’ are up to their Sunday Best,” it added.

But a Sunday feast is not the only perk on offer. The successful applicant will also receive £500 for their hard work, as well as a monthly roast for two people for a whole year.

Interested roast enthusiasts must fill out a form on the website by 12 September, which involves writing 500 words on why you would be the perfect person for the job and informing the company where you would post your review.

A post highlighting the opportunity on The Botanist’s Instagram page has garnered nearly 1,000 likes in under two hours, with dozens of people tagging their friends and saying they might apply in the comments.