Taco Bell is testing two new menu items – the “Big Cheez-It Tostada” and the “Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme” – which feature a Cheez-It square cracker 16 times the standard size. Naturally, customers are more hungry for the giant Cheez-It by itself.

The American fast-food chain announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with the makers of Cheez-It for the two new menu creations. A massive Cheez-It serves as the base for the Big Cheez-It Tostada, topped with Taco Bell’s seasoned beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese for $2.49.

The second item, the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, plays on the restaurant’s original Crunchwrap Supreme but has swapped the tostada shell with the oversized Cheez-It cracker, wrapped inside the tortilla. The wrap includes its typical ingredients of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme is available for $4.29 as a digital exclusive when ordered off the Taco Bell website or mobile app, while the Big Cheez-It Tostada is only available at one Taco Bell restaurant located in Irvine, California.

“There are few things that everyone can agree on…but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer in a press release. “We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”

While news of the two Taco Bell items came as a surprise to many food lovers, what caught their attention more was the giant cheesy cracker that has been withheld from their taste buds until now.

“JUST SELL US THE BIG CHEEZ-IT!” tweeted journalist Patrick Lucas Austin.

“Can we buy the big cheez-it separately,” said author Molly Knight.

“Sorry but I’m only interested in a Cheez-It that’s at least 17 times the standard size. Until then don’t waste my time,” wrote culture reporter David Itzkoff.

In what has been a harrowing week for many Americans, who learned on Friday that the US Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v Wade, some Twitter users took the opportunity to make light of the situation.

“I don’t have rights, but I do have a Cheez-it tostada,” said author Lyz Lenz.

“Idk what truth hurts more, that we live in country that has just banned abortion but just released a Crunchwrap Supreme with a cheez-it in it, or the fact that I am definitely going to try it,” tweeted comedian Milly Tamarez.

And of course, the news of a giant Cheez-It didn’t come without a few stoner jokes too.

“taco bell is making things out of giant cheez-it crackers and in totally unrelated news is also moving all of its restaurants right next to dispensaries,” tweeted one user.

“it’d be so fun to work in the taco bell test kitchen. just getting ripped and saying things like ‘what about a huge cheez-it,’” joked someone else.

The latest Taco Bell creation comes after the success of Taco Bell’s partnership with Doritos in 2012, selling 500 million Doritos Locos Tacos within a year of its launch. The Southern California-based company regularly tests its new products in its Irvine headquarters test kitchen before items become available to other Taco Bell locations.