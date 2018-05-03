Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

You may be making your tea wrong, as an afternoon tea expert has just revealed the proper way - and milk does not come first.

According to sommelier and tea expert Neil Phillips, there are quite a few ways people unintentionally botch their tea.

First, and most importantly, the milk must always come last - if you are concerned about appearances.

“Milk added first stems from the servants of a large house who used to drink from unrefined clay mugs which could crack when hot tea was poured, so they popped a bit of milk in, before, to act as a coolant,” Phillips revealed.

The upper-class, or the upstairs of the house, drank from fine bone china - meaning they didn’t have to worry about their tea cracking their teacups, according to Phillips.

So if you want to appear more refined, or follow “proper etiquette,” Phillips, who has curated a menu of the perfect afternoon tea for the May 5-6th QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket, recommends drinking your tea as if you were a member of the royal family.

Additionally, most British people are actually guilty of under-brewing their tea, as the typical two minutes is just not enough.

Although it does depend on your tea - green tea typically does not have to brew as long - Phillips recommends that most tea brew for at least four minutes.

The 50 best tea rooms Show all 50 1 /50 The 50 best tea rooms The 50 best tea rooms 229575.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229576.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229577.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229578.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229579.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229580.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229581.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229582.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229584.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229585.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229586.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229587.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229588.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229589.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229590.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229591.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229592.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229594.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229596.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229597.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229598.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229599.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229600.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229601.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229602.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229603.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229604.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229605.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229606.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229607.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229612.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229613.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229614.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229615.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229616.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229617.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229618.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229620.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229621.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229622.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229623.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229624.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229625.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229626.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229627.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229628.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229629.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229630.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229631.bin The 50 best tea rooms 229632.bin

And while he does admit that it is “definitely a personal preference” to brew your tea for a strong four minutes, Yorkshire Tea suggests the same on their website, stating: “Tea needs time to unlock all its flavour, so give it four to five minutes to do its thing.”

Tea-drinkers should also consider how they are stirring their tea and how they are holding their cups - as both are indicative of how refined you are.

A clear giveaway of your elegance when it comes to stirring is how you remove the excess tea from your spoon. While a “light flick” is fine, even elegant, “bashing the spoon on the side of the cup is not,” according to Phillips.

Finally, before you accept an offer to “high tea” you may want to reconsider - as high tea was originally for commoners and servants.

Afternoon tea is vastly different from high tea (Stock)

“First and foremost, you should be clear that afternoon tea is not the same as high tea,” Phillips warned.

Afternoon tea was typically served to the upper-class around 4pm, whereas high tea was when servants ate - typically around 6pm after the rest of the house had been served.

And to properly enjoy your quintessentially British afternoon tea, complete with the perfect cup of tea, Phillips insists only crustless sandwiches are served, and, of course, jam before cream on your scones.