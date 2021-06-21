There’s no denying it: TikTok has changed the food industry in the past year.

The popular video-sharing app, where users can upload minute-long clips, has become a popular way for amateur and professional chefs alike to showcase their skills. Even Gordon Ramsay has jumped on then bandwagon – sticking to his guns, he uses his account to critique other user’s culinary attempts.

But with so many trends popping up in all corners of the app, from pesto fried eggs to carrot bacon, it can be hard to know where to start. That’s why Wren Kitchens has ranked the most popular hashtags to see which recipes and hacks are most popular and worth your time.

You’ve probably heard of one or two of these tricks, but in case you haven’t, here’s where you should start:

Feta pasta

(@feelgoodfoodie/TikTok)

This super easy pasta started in Finland and is without a doubt the most popular recipe to come out of TikTok. With only five ingredients, you can whip this up for a quick weeknight dinner or reheat it later for lunch. Some TikTokers have substituted the feta cheese for other soft cheeses like goat or garlic and herb. You can also add crushed red pepper and minced garlic for some extra flavour.

Ingredients

1 block (200g) feta or similar cheese

500g cherry tomatoes

450g conchiglie pasta

125ml olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

½ tsp crushed red pepper (optional)

2 cloves garlic, chopped (optional)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. Place the feta cheese in the centre of the baking dish, surrounded by cherry tomatoes.

3. Drizzle olive oil over the top and season with salt and pepper. Add your garlic and crushed red pepper, if using, and mix so the tomatoes are coated in oil.

4. Bake at 200C for 30 minutes or until the tomatoes burst and the top of the cheese turns golden.

5. While baking, boil your pasta and drain.

6. When the feta and tomatoes are done, mix in the pasta to create a sauce. Continue stirring until combined.

Chlorophyll water

(@chlorophyllgirl/TikTok)

This trend is less of a recipe and more of a health and skincare hack. Teens on the app have been mixing liquid chlorophyll, the natural compound that gives plants their green colour, with water to help improve skin. Although more research is needed to see if the myth holds any merit, the hashtag has over 277 million views.

Ingredients

150ml filtered water

3-5 drops of liquid chlorophyll

Method

1. Mix well and drink!

Pickled garlic

(@lalaleluu/TikTok)

TikToker @lalaleluu changed the game for garlic lovers with this recipe she eats by the spoonful. If you aren’t a fan of garlic or spicy foods, this might be a trend you want to skip! It’s remarkably easy and takes only five minutes to make.

Ingredients

1 jar pickled garlic cloves

1-2 tbsp sriracha sauce

1 tsp chili flakes

1-2 tsp thyme

Method

1. Drain the vinegar from the jar.

2. Add the sauce and seasonings, put the lid back on and shake until garlic is coated. Enjoy!

Wrap hack

(@simplefood4you/TikTok)

Although this trick originated with quesadillas, TikTok took the concept and ran with it, using it for desserts, hamburgers, tortilla pizzas and more. The trend now has over 3.7 million Google searches and 125 millions views on the app. This new take on a traditional quesadilla or wrap allows for 4 separate fillings and can be heated up or eaten cold. We’ve shared a take on a traditional breakfast quesadilla that’s mess-free and perfect for on the go!

Tip: You can experiment with fillings and put pretty much anything you want in to make this trick your own.

Ingredients

1 large tortilla

1 scrambled egg

½ avocado, mashed

2 tbsp salsa

Method

1. Make a slit from one edge of the tortilla to the centre.

2. Put each of your four fillings on a separate quadrant of the tortilla.

3. On the cut you previously made, fold the section near the cut in half. Then fold the sections on top of each other until you are left with a triangle shape.

4. Heat on the stove for 2 to 3 minutes at medium heat or enjoy it cold.

Pesto eggs

(@amywilichowski/TikTok)

Add some variety to your usual egg breakfast with this Sunday brunch worthy recipe! You can make these your own by swapping fried eggs with scrambled or the ricotta with mozzarella or feta cheese instead.

Ingredients

2 tbsp pesto

2 eggs

1 avocado, sliced

2 slices sourdough bread

1 tbsp ricotta cheese

1 tsp honey

¼ tsp red chili flakes

Method

1. Add pesto to the pan and cook over medium heat for one minute.

2. Add eggs and cover for three minutes.

3. Toast your bread and spread on ricotta cheese, followed by avocado slices.

4. Remove eggs from the pan and place on top of the sourdough. Drizzle honey and finish with red chili flakes.