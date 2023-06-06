7 TikTok food hacks that actually work

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From whipped drinks to unconventional flavour combinations, TikTok food hacks push the boundaries of traditional cooking, making it exciting and fun to try something new.

They offer hacks, shortcuts and simplified versions of popular recipes, making them accessible to busy individuals and those who love a challenge. However, it can be hard to distinguish which hacks work, and which just waste your time.

Using search data and TikTok views, the experts at Wren Kitchens have found out which food hacks will actually save you time in the kitchen.

1. Fruit roll ups with ice cream

Combining fruit roll-ups with ice cream is by far the most popular food hack right now. You can create the delicious dessert using two ingredients: fruit roll-ups and ice cream of your choice (vanilla, chocolate, etc)

Method:

1. Start by unwrapping a fruit roll-up and lay it flat on a clean surface, such as a cutting board or countertop.

2. Take a scoop of your favourite ice cream and place it near the edge of the fruit roll-up.

3. Carefully roll the fruit roll-up around the ice cream, tucking in the sides as you go.

4. Once you have made all your ice cream rolls, you can enjoy them right away or place them in the freezer for a few minutes to firm up.

2. Pancake batter in ice cube tray

Your ice cube tray is the answer to a quick brunch fix: fluffy pancakes.

Method:

1. Start by making your preferred pancake batter with a basic recipe that typically includes flour, eggs, milk and sugar.

2. Mix all the ingredients until you have a smooth batter.

3. Use an ice cube tray and spoon the batter into the individual compartments of the ice cube tray, filling each one about 2/3 full.

4. Let it freeze completely, which usually takes a few hours or overnight.

5. Once the batter is frozen solid, carefully remove the ice cube tray from the freezer. Gently push on the bottom of each compartment to pop out the pancake batter ice cubes. As it melts on the pan, you’ll have the perfect size to cook and enjoy!

3. Ketchup packet cut

For easier access and more ketchup for your fries, this hack is genius.

Tear the ketchup packet horizontally in its entirety, rather than ripping it open from the top. Once cut, grab both ends of the sachet and push them towards each other to make a little pouch to easily dip your fries into. Be careful not to squeeze the packet too hard or cut it too deep, as the contents will spill out.

4. Burger upside down

Isn’t it frustrating when you eat a burger and the contents fall out with each bite you take?

Eating a burger upside down prevents the condiments from falling out and maximises the taste. The top side of a burger bun is thicker than the bottom, so the bread absorbs more of the juice’s sauce and flavour. This can be especially useful if you have a burger with a lot of toppings or if the bun is particularly soft or slippery.

5. Jelly drink

This viral drink is popular for those who want a quick jelly snack without waiting overnight for it to set.

Method:

1. Grab a handful of your favourite flavour of jelly sweets and place them in an empty cup.

2. Add 3/4 cup of hot water to fully submerge the gummies and mix until the pieces of candy dissolve.

3. Let it chill in the fridge for five hours.

4. When the mixture is solid, pour 2 teaspoons of condensed milk and 1/3 cup of milk, over the solid jelly layer.

5. Use your straw to poke holes all over the jelly layer to break it up into small chunks and enjoy!

6. Pierce a hole in a lemon for easy juice

This hack is impressing everyone who tries it.

Roll your lemon on a cutting board and, using a skewer, toothpick, or pin, poke a hole in the non-stem end of the lemon. You now have an easy way to squeeze lemon juice out of a lemon. As you only poke a tiny hole in the lemon, you can preserve the lemon for a week in an airtight bag, without the risk of it drying out.

7. Spicy pickled garlic

Pickled garlic can be used as a condiment or added to various dishes for an extra kick of flavour. Some people enjoy eating pickled garlic straight out of the jar, while others use it as a topping for salads, sandwiches or cheese platters.

For this spicy hack, all you do is drain a jar of pickled garlic and add some sriracha and other seasonings, such as chilli flakes and thyme, and shake.

Ensure you use pickled garlic and not raw garlic. Pickled garlic is usually stored in vinegar, not oil, and when compared to raw garlic, it has a milder and sweet taste.

