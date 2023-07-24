Trader Joe’s recalls two types of cookies over concerns they may contain rocks

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Trader Joe’s has recalled two types of cookies after discovering they may contain rocks, the grocery store announced.

On Friday 21 July, the retailer said in a statement that it had been alerted by its supplier that its Almond Windmill Cookies with a sell-by date between 19 and 21 October, and its Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell-by dates from 17 t0 21 October, may contain rocks.

“All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement on its website.

The grocery chain also urged customers who have purchased the cookies not to eat them, and to instead discard the product or return them to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions are encouraged to contact the store’s customer relations department or email Trader Joe’s via the product feedback section of its website.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” the company said.

The Independent has contacted Trader Joe’s for comment.

(Trader Joe’s)

On Friday, Trader Joe’s also announced a recall of its Organic Tropical Fruit Blend because it “may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes”.

“No illnesses have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” the grocery store said, adding that customers should either discard the product or return it.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by the germ Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which notes that people usually become ill with listeriosis after eating contaminated food.

According to the CDC, the disease “primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems”.