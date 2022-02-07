The perfect recipes for a storm

It was shades of April 2020 for me when I went to the market a week ago, just before the storm hit, and found that all-purpose flour was nearly sold out. While I’ve seen supply-chain issues playing out on supermarket shelves, as I think we all have, the lack of flour really brought me back. “CARBS!” I thought – perfect for a storm or really anytime you’re hunkering down.

To me, a storm means chilli. And roast chicken. And pancakes. Oh and hot chocolate. And possibly brownies – hence the flour.

Rosemary-paprika chicken and fries

This traybake dinner is inspired by patatas bravas (Getty/iStock)

This traybake chicken dinner was inspired by patatas bravas, the crispy potatoes typically served with a spicy sauce and aioli in tapas bars all across Spain. Here, there are potatoes, of course, but they’re cut into matchsticks and browned on a baking tray; and there’s a garlic mayonnaise for dipping (make real-deal aioli if you have a few minutes to spare). But instead of the traditional smoky, brick-red sauce, similar seasonings are smeared onto chicken before roasting: a mix of lemon, garlic, rosemary, smoked paprika and red-pepper flakes. Using bone-in parts keeps the white meat juicy, while the skin gets crisp and some of the schmaltz glosses the fries.

By: Ali Slagle

Serves: 2 to 3 servings

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

115g mayonnaise

1 tbsp lemon zest (from 1 large lemon)

3 garlic cloves, grated

Salt and black pepper

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp chopped rosemary leaves (or ½ tsp dried rosemary)

½ tsp red-pepper flakes

2 large bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts (68-900g total), patted dry

1 large russet potato (about 450g), scrubbed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method:

1. Heat the oven to 220C, and place a baking tray on the oven’s lowest rack to heat. In a liquid measuring cup or small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, lemon zest and garlic. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Transfer half of the mayonnaise mixture to a medium bowl. Stir in the smoked paprika, rosemary, red-pepper flakes and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Season the chicken all over with 1½ teaspoons salt. Add the chicken to the bowl of paprika-mayonnaise, and rub it all over the chicken. Set aside.

3. Halve the potato crosswise (no need to peel), then cut it into ½cm-thick fries. Right on the cutting board, drizzle with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat.

4. Place the chicken breasts skin side down on the heated baking tray, then scatter the potatoes around the chicken in a single layer. Roast on the bottom rack for 15 minutes, then flip the chicken so the skin side is up (no need to turn the potatoes). Roast for another 10 to 15 minutes, until the fries are browned underneath and the chicken registers 70C when an instant-read thermometer is inserted in the thickest part (the temperature will rise as the meat rest). Let the chicken rest for at least 5 minutes, then cut the chicken meat from the bones and slice. Stir the lemon juice into the remaining mayonnaise mixture. Eat the chicken with the fries and a puddle of the lemon-garlic mayo for dipping.

Caramelised cabbage and walnut pasta

Caramelised cabbage, leeks and garlic: a practically effortless concoction to toss with pasta (Getty/iStock)

A single, modest cabbage goes a long way in this recipe. Green cabbage (though you could also use savoy) becomes jammy and sweet when cooked with aromatic leeks and garlic for 15 minutes, a practically effortless concoction to toss with pasta. Cumin seeds add just the right amount of earthiness along with a subtle citrus tone; add more if you want a pronounced flavour, or substitute with fennel seeds or caraway. The walnuts balance out the sweetness of the cabbage and leeks, and introduce a slight bitterness and crunch. Shop-bought roasted walnuts are a time saver here, but if you want them extra dark and crispy, toast them for 6 to 8 minutes in a 160C oven until deeply golden. If you have chives or spring onions on hand, toss these in at the end for a lively finish.

By: Hetty McKinnon

Serves: 4

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

60ml olive oil

3 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 leeks, white and tender green parts, thinly sliced into rings

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

900g finely sliced green cabbage

Salt

450g spaghetti or other long pasta

115g pecorino cheese, grated, plus more for serving

2 to 3 tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

3 to 4 tbsp lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)

115-180g toasted walnuts, roughly chopped

Handful of chopped chives (optional)

Method:

1. Heat a large casserole dish or pot over medium. Add the olive oil and butter. When the butter has melted, add cumin seeds and bloom for 15 seconds, then add the leeks, garlic, cabbage and 2 teaspoons salt, and stir for 3 to 4 minutes until wilted. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 10 minutes without stirring. Check every few minutes to make sure the bottom is not burning. If needed, give it a stir.

2. After 10 minutes, remove the lid from the cabbage and stir. Cover and cook for another 4 to 5 minutes, until it is supersweet and tender. Taste and season with salt.

3. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook according to package instructions. When the pasta is ready, do not drain, but use tongs to drag the pasta out of its cooking water and straight into the pot with the cabbage. Add about 1 cup of pasta cooking water, along with the pecorino and the black pepper. Toss well to combine.

4. Add lemon juice. Taste, adjusting seasonings with more salt, pepper or lemon, if needed. To serve, scatter with walnuts and finish with more pecorino and chopped chives, if using.

Miso and seaweed ramen with egg

This weeknight ramen features a soothing broth that comes together in just 30 minutes (Getty/iStock)

This weeknight ramen features a soothing broth that comes together in just 30 minutes with the help of rich seaweed and sweet-salty miso. Dried wakame is a dark green, edible seaweed with a delicately sweet flavour; once cooked, it softens and transforms into a tender, smooth and silky texture. Caramelising the miso with earthy shiitake mushrooms adds extra depth and body to the meatless broth. A nutty, spring onion-flecked sesame-ginger sauce adds brightness and a fresh crunch to the cosy soup.

By: Kay Chun

Serves: 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

60ml neutral oil, such as safflower or canola

115g shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced

75g finely chopped spring onions, plus more for garnish

Salt and black pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

100g white miso

2 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

1-2 tsp dried ready-cut wakame seaweed

450g fresh ramen noodles (see tip below)

4 large eggs

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

Method:

1. In a large casserole dish or heavy-bottomed pot, heat 2 tablespoons of neutral oil over medium. Add mushrooms and a third of the spring onions, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add miso and soy sauce, and cook over medium-low, stirring constantly, until the mushrooms have absorbed the liquid and the miso is caramelised and deep golden brown, about 2 minutes.

2. Add 8 cups of water and the seaweed, and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring to dissolve the miso and lift up any browned bits on the bottom of the pot. Partly cover, reduce heat to medium and simmer until mushrooms and seaweed are tender and broth is slightly reduced, about 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt.

3. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil, and cook noodles according to package instructions. Drain and immediately divide among 4 bowls.

4. Reduce heat to medium-low and crack the eggs into the pot with the broth, leaving some space in between the eggs. Cover and poach until whites are just set and yolks are still runny, about 3 minutes.

5. As the eggs cook, combine the remaining spring onions, remaining 2 tablespoons neutral oil, sesame oil, sesame seeds and ginger in a small bowl, and season with salt. Mix well.

6. Divide the broth and eggs among the bowls. Drizzle each with some of the sesame-ginger sauce, and serve warm.

Tips: This recipe can also be prepared using dried instant ramen noodles; you’ll want 4 (100g) packages. Discard the spice packets or reserve for another use, then follow the package cooking instructions for Step 3.

Jerk chicken meatballs with barbecue-pineapple glaze

Take the deep flavour of jerk chicken and turn it into easy meatballs (Getty/iStock)

This recipe takes the deep flavour of jerk chicken and turns it into easy meatballs. The jerk seasoning paste does double duty here, adding both spices and moisture, so don’t reach for dry jerk seasoning. Whether served alone as an appetiser, over rice or even tucked in a sandwich, these meatballs are perfectly salty, sweet and spicy.

By: Millie Peartree

Serves: 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

For the meatballs:

Neutral oil

450g ground chicken or turkey

1 small yellow or red onion, finely diced

1 egg, beaten

120g breadcrumbs

2 tbsp Jamaican jerk seasoning paste, such as Grace or Walkerswood

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley or coriander leaves

1 tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

For the glaze:

240ml pineapple juice

113g light or dark brown sugar

60g ketchup

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 small garlic clove, minced

½ tsp onion powder

Pinch of red-pepper flakes

Pinch of salt, plus more to taste

1 tbsp cornstarch

White rice, for serving

Method:

1. Heat oven to 190C. Line a baking tray with aluminum foil and very lightly coat it with oil.

2. Prepare the meatballs: in a medium bowl, combine the chicken, onion, egg, breadcrumbs, jerk seasoning paste, parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly to combine, being careful not to overwork the meat. Using lightly wet hands, form the mixture into 12 meatballs, each a bit larger than a golf ball, and space them out on the prepared pan. Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes (alternatively, you can fry them in a nonstick pan coated in oil over medium heat for about 4 to 5 minutes per side).

3. While the meatballs cook, prepare the glaze: whisk the pineapple juice, brown sugar, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion powder, red-pepper flakes and salt together in a medium pot over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until it reduces enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 10 to 15 minutes.

4. In a small bowl, mix together the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water. Slowly whisk into the sauce, increase the heat to medium and stir until you reach the desired consistency (sauce should look like a thicker gravy). Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

5. Add the meatballs to the sauce and stir until coated. Cook over medium-low heat for 2 minutes, until the meatballs are evenly glazed and deepen slightly in colour. Serve hot on their own or over rice.

Turkey chilli

You might not think of chilli as an easy weeknight dish, but this version will change your mind (Getty/iStock)

You might not think of chilli as an easy weeknight dish, but this turkey version from Pierre Franey will change your mind. It's fabulous, it's healthy and it can be ready in about a half-hour. A combination of dark and white meat really adds depth and richness of flavour, so try to find a mix, but all white meat (or a mixture of ground beef and turkey) will yield a stellar batch too.

By: Pierre Franey

Serves: 6 or more

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

900g turkey mince, white and dark combined

100g coarsely chopped onions

2 tbsp chopped garlic

1 large sweet red pepper, cored, deveined and coarsely chopped

100g chopped celery

1 jalapeno pepper, cored, deveined and finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh oregano, chopped, or 1 tbsp, dried

2 bay leaves

3 tbsp chilli powder

2 tsp ground cumin

680g tinned chopped tomatoes

480ml chicken broth, fresh or canned

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 425g tins of red kidney beans, drained

240g grated cheddar cheese

240 sour cream (optional)

Sliced lime for garnish (optional)

Method:

1. Heat the oil over high heat in a large heavy pot and add the turkey meat. Cook until lightly browned, about 5 minutes, chopping down and stirring with the side of a heavy kitchen spoon to break up any lumps.

2. Add the onions, garlic, sweet pepper, celery, jalapeno pepper, oregano, bay leaves, chilli powder and cumin. Stir to blend well. Cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add the tomatoes, chicken broth, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.

4. Add the drained beans and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes longer. Serve in bowls with cheddar cheese, and sour cream and lime wedges, if desired.

