How to make vegan chocolate chip cookies
Going plant-based doesn’t have to mean you miss out on all your favourite treats, such as these indulgent cookies from Claire Ptak’s new book, says Prudence Wade
A chewy, gooey chocolate chip cookie that is totally plant-based and totally delicious,” says Claire Ptak.
“I wanted to create a chocolate chip cookie for our vegan friends that was as good as our beloved egg yolk chocolate chip cookies. In other words, a cookie for vegans with plenty of sugar and white flour! Not all vegans want healthy bakes, so this one is for them.”
Vegan chocolate chip cookies
Makes: 18
Ingredients:
1 tbsp ground flaxseeds
60g oat milk
455g plain flour
60g rolled oats
1¼ tsp baking powder
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp fine sea salt
250g plant-based butter
250g soft light brown sugar
150g caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
250g vegan chocolate, broken into 1cm pieces
Flaky sea salt, to finish
Method:
1. Soak the ground flaxseeds in the oat milk and set aside.
2. Whisk together the flour, oats, baking powder, bicarb and salt in a bowl and set aside.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the vegan butter and both sugars until creamy. Beat in the flax mixture and vanilla, then add the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Finally, add the chocolate and mix once again.
4. Use an ice-cream scoop to portion out 18 cookies onto a tray. Chill or freeze for at least one hour. (You can also store the unbaked cookies in the freezer and bake as needed.)
5. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 170C fan/190C/375F/gas mark 5. Line one or two large baking sheets with baking paper and arrange the dough evenly on the trays, leaving enough space between each one so they have room to expand during baking (they almost double in size). If you are baking from frozen, allow the cookies five minutes out of the freezer before placing in the oven.
6. Sprinkle a few flakes of sea salt over the top of each cookie and then bake for 12-14 minutes, until the centre of each cookie is slightly soft and underbaked but the edges are crisp and golden. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the tray for 10 minutes before eating.
Recipe from ‘Love Is A Pink Cake’ by Claire Ptak (Square Peg, £27; photography by Maren Caruso and Pia Riverola).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies