Sweet treats to end Veganuary on

Vegan double dough brownie batter

Healthy treats that don’t taste healthy. Isn’t that like everyone’s end game? This edible vegan brownie batter is the ultimate indulgence: smooth, thick like fudge, sweet and decadent, and the perfect no-bake dessert to make in a pinch. Yep, you only need 5 minutes!

Made with just a handful of delicious, plant-based ingredients and topped with our NEW Double Dough Brownie – this indulgent-tasting dessert actually packs in 20g of protein and 15g of fibre per serving. Talk about a tasty way to support your gains…

Recipe by Maria (@mimismacros)

Serves: 2

Ingredients

125g chickpeas

25g Gluten-Free Rolled Oats

30g All-Natural Peanut Butter

20g Organic Cacao Powder

25g plant milk

60g Sugar-Free Maple Syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

3g FlavDrops

Toppings:

1 Double Dough Brownie, chopped

Method

1. Blend the chickpeas, milk, vanilla extract, syrup and peanut butter until smooth.

2. Add the oats, cinnamon and cacao powder until a dough forms.

3. Taste the dough and add sweetener to your desired taste.

4. Top with chopped Double Dough Brownie.

Healthy vegan pronuts

(MyVegan)

Got a craving for something indulgent and delicious, but don’t want to derail all that effort you’ve put into training? Don’t worry, we’ve got you.

These incredible chocolate pronuts look and taste just like the real deal – but they’re 100% vegan and baked instead of deep-fried, cutting out a whole load of unnecessary fat. Plus, they’re flavoured naturally with our Choc Vegan Protein Blend and a little Organic Cacao Powder instead of being packed with refined sugar.

To top it off, they’re dipped in irresistibly rich chocolate frosting, but feel free to leave this step out if you prefer. Either way, they’ll taste amazing!

Ingredients

170g self raising flour

45g Organic Cacao Powder

1 scoop Chocolate Vegan Protein Blend

80g sweetener

250ml plant-based milk

90ml sunflower oil

1 cup vegan chocolate frosting

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease a 12-count donut pan with cooking spray and set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl, add your dry ingredients and mix well. Then, add your wet ingredients, and mix until a thick batter forms. If it’s too thick, add extra milk.

3. Transfer your batter into a zip lock bag. Cut one corner of it and distribute the batter evenly amongst the donut holes. Bake for 15 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean.

4.Let the donuts cool in the pan for 10 minutes, before carefully transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Once cooled, frost them.

For more well-balanced yet super tasty recipes, head to MyVegan’s website, here.