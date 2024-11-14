The viral Dubai chocolate craze has reached Europe – what makes the bar so special?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of shoppers lined up for hours on a drizzly Thursday in the western German city of Aachen.

Equipped with camping stools and rain gear they were not wating for the latest iPhone but a taste of a new chocolate bar.

Swiss chocolate giant Lindt has drawn the crowds with a new treat — a confection known as “Dubai chocolate”.

The bar, which has gone viral on social media, features a crunchy mixture of chocolate, pistachio cream and knafeh, a crispy filo dough that is better known for its use in baklava.

Earlier this month Deliveroo revealed the bar had taken the top spot for the most trending dish globally.

Dubai’s Fix Dessert Chocolatier “Can’t Get Knafeh Of It” bar, which is only available to buy via Deliveroo’s UAE platform, has racked up more than 90 million views on TikTok, with some customers boasting they had travelled 4,000 miles to try one.

Lindt executives want to show the nearly 180-year-old Swiss chocolatier can mix it up with a product first concocted by an Emirati upstart and expand the boundaries of a centuries-old industry largely dominated by European companies.

“It’s a hype, a trend on social media, with people waiting in long lines,” said Zi Cheng Lai, 23, student from Malaysia, after exiting the Lindt store in Aachen on Thursday. “We want to try it out here and be part of it.”

After crossing a rope line to enter the Lindt store, Lai and others were welcomed by staffers in white cooks’ outfits and matching chef hats who held out sample squares of chocolate. They could then move on into the store to buy a single bar per person — each bearing a unique number, to add a flavor of exclusivity.

The sweet treats were first introduced in 2021 by startup FIX Dessert Chocolatier in the United Arab Emirates. They have since grown in popularity, helped by influencers on Instagram and TikTok.

open image in gallery Service employees offer ‘Dubai Chocolate’ in a Lindt shop to customers ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Lindt on Saturday began releasing a limited number of 1,000 of the novel chocolate bars in select shops in Germany. A similar campaign is set to start this weekend in Switzerland, after a reported outcry in the Alpine country that the Swiss were being left out.

ChocoSuisse, an industry association, is hopeful that the fusion of Middle Eastern treats and traditional chocolate will make chocolate more appealing to palates beyond Europe, the world’s biggest chocolate market for many generations.

open image in gallery Service employees offer ‘Dubai Chocolate’ in a Lindt shop to customers during the sell of limited bars ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“It’s a good thing if more people start to like chocolate and regularly eat chocolate — it expands the market in places like Asia and the Middle East,” said Roger Wehrli, the director of ChocoSuisse, which counts most of the Swiss industrial chocolate makers as members.

The patrons generally seemed satisfied at the Aachen shop, even at a relatively high price of 14.99 euros (about $15.85) per bar. Some said they just wanted to be part of the trend.

“It’s juicy inside but also crunchy -- I think it’s the strands of the angel hair,” said 20-year-old student Esko Rieck, who raved about the treat's texture after waiting for more than three hours to get inside. “I’m here because I’ve never been at such a release event, and I wanted to experience the release of a limited edition.”