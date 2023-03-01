Three viral TikTok recipes you have to try

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Croque madame croissant bake

If you love the classic croque madame sandwich, this version using croissants will take things up a notch.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 croissants

4 thick slices of honey-roast ham

100g grated Cheddar cheese

6 eggs

20ml double cream

100ml whole milk

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp cracked black pepper

Knob of salted butter

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4.

2. Slice the croissants in half and fill with the ham and half the cheese. Arrange the filled croissants on a baking tray with a shallow lip.

3. Lightly beat two of the eggs in a medium-sized bowl, then stir in the double cream, whole milk, remaining Cheddar and salt and pepper.

4. Pour the egg mixture over the croissants and bake for 12 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

5. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat and fry the remaining four eggs.

6. Remove the croissant bake from the oven and serve straight away, with each portion topped with a crispy fried egg.

Rustic ravioli lasagne

A one-pan dish that’s ideal for busy weeknights (Louise Hagger/PA)

Lasagne can be a bit of a faff to make – but this ingenious hack takes all the work out of it, by layering up ravioli.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

450ml tomato pizza sauce

500g fresh vegetarian ravioli (such as butternut squash or mushroom filling)

18 mozzarella cheese slices

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 190C/gas mark 5.

2. Pour one-third of the tomato sauce across the base of a large oven dish and top with one-third of the ravioli, in a single layer. Arrange six slices of mozzarella across the top and season with salt and pepper. Repeat this layering twice more.

3. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 25 minutes, until golden and bubbling, then serve.

Giant pan cookie

Why bother making lots of individual cookies, when you can whip up one giant version? (Louise Hagger/PA)

Why bother making lots of individual cookies, when you can whip up one giant version?

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

120g unsalted butter, plus more for the pan

50g light brown sugar

50g caster sugar

1 egg, plus 1 egg yolk

1 tsp vanilla extract

160g plain flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

Generous pinch of salt

100g milk or dark chocolate, roughly chopped

Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4.

2. In a large bowl, combine the butter and both sugars until you have a smooth, thick paste. Add the egg, egg yolk and vanilla, and mix until smooth.

3. Sift in the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt, and mix once more. You should have a thick, sticky dough.

4. Fold through the chopped chocolate and form the dough into a large ball.

5. Butter an ovenproof frying pan or skillet and add the cookie dough. Flatten the dough with your hands and press it out to fill the base of the pan.

6. Transfer to the oven and bake for 12 minutes until the cookie is golden, but still soft and gooey in the centre, with melting chocolate pieces.

7. Present the cookie in the pan with four large scoops of ice cream (if using) in the centre. Spoon the cookie and melting ice cream into bowls to serve. Alternatively, dive straight in with spoons for the ultimate sharer!

‘Caught Snackin’: 100 recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome.’ (published by Hamlyn, £20; photography by Louise Hagger), available now.