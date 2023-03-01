Three viral TikTok recipes you have to try
Those recipe videos you can’t stop watching? Now you can get a cookbook full of them. Prudence Wade puts Caught Snackin’ to the test
Croque madame croissant bake
If you love the classic croque madame sandwich, this version using croissants will take things up a notch.
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
4 croissants
4 thick slices of honey-roast ham
100g grated Cheddar cheese
6 eggs
20ml double cream
100ml whole milk
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp cracked black pepper
Knob of salted butter
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4.
2. Slice the croissants in half and fill with the ham and half the cheese. Arrange the filled croissants on a baking tray with a shallow lip.
3. Lightly beat two of the eggs in a medium-sized bowl, then stir in the double cream, whole milk, remaining Cheddar and salt and pepper.
4. Pour the egg mixture over the croissants and bake for 12 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbling.
5. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large frying pan over a medium-high heat and fry the remaining four eggs.
6. Remove the croissant bake from the oven and serve straight away, with each portion topped with a crispy fried egg.
Rustic ravioli lasagne
Lasagne can be a bit of a faff to make – but this ingenious hack takes all the work out of it, by layering up ravioli.
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
450ml tomato pizza sauce
500g fresh vegetarian ravioli (such as butternut squash or mushroom filling)
18 mozzarella cheese slices
Drizzle of olive oil
Salt and pepper
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 190C/gas mark 5.
2. Pour one-third of the tomato sauce across the base of a large oven dish and top with one-third of the ravioli, in a single layer. Arrange six slices of mozzarella across the top and season with salt and pepper. Repeat this layering twice more.
3. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 25 minutes, until golden and bubbling, then serve.
Giant pan cookie
Why bother making lots of individual cookies, when you can whip up one giant version?
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
120g unsalted butter, plus more for the pan
50g light brown sugar
50g caster sugar
1 egg, plus 1 egg yolk
1 tsp vanilla extract
160g plain flour
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
Generous pinch of salt
100g milk or dark chocolate, roughly chopped
Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4.
2. In a large bowl, combine the butter and both sugars until you have a smooth, thick paste. Add the egg, egg yolk and vanilla, and mix until smooth.
3. Sift in the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt, and mix once more. You should have a thick, sticky dough.
4. Fold through the chopped chocolate and form the dough into a large ball.
5. Butter an ovenproof frying pan or skillet and add the cookie dough. Flatten the dough with your hands and press it out to fill the base of the pan.
6. Transfer to the oven and bake for 12 minutes until the cookie is golden, but still soft and gooey in the centre, with melting chocolate pieces.
7. Present the cookie in the pan with four large scoops of ice cream (if using) in the centre. Spoon the cookie and melting ice cream into bowls to serve. Alternatively, dive straight in with spoons for the ultimate sharer!
‘Caught Snackin’: 100 recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome.’ (published by Hamlyn, £20; photography by Louise Hagger), available now.
