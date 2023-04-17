What’s in season to eat this spring?

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A lot of us have no idea how to eat seasonally, a new study suggests.

According to research done by Ocado, 70 per cent of Brits say they’d like to eat more seasonally, but 47 per cent don’t know when produce is in season.

This means only fewer than one in five (17 per cent) of us base our food shops on what’s in season.

“Eating seasonally has benefits for the consumer and the planet,” Martha Springham, trading manager for produce at Ocado Retail, tells us.

“Buying British produce reduces air miles and pollution, whilst consuming food that is at its peak – in terms of quality and flavour – makes for a more enjoyable eating experience.”

While a lack of education is at play here, money is also a factor – with 33 per cent of the 2,000 people surveyed believing that seasonal eating is too expensive.

However, this isn’t necessarily the case – it could even be a good idea in a cost-of-living crisis.

“Eating produce when it’s at its peak tends to be most economical as it’s when the harvest is most reliable,” Springham says.

“When you move away from peak season, crops aren’t as abundant and can be impacted by factors out of a farmer or retailer’s control – for example, the weather – which can increase costs.”

Plus, she says retailers like Ocado are more likely to have promotions on seasonal ingredients – just see its in-season aisle.

Springham’s advice? “You can also buy in season to take advantage of the flavour and quality, and then freeze to use another time and keep fresh.”

The majority of people surveyed incorrectly thought most fruit and veg was grown in summer – but there is plenty of produce at its peak in spring.

So, what fresh fruit and veg should we be buying right now?

Rocket

Springham says she loves rocket – also known as arugula or rucola – for “its peppery flavour”, and adds: “It works really well tossed into a salad or taking centre stage in a pesto.”

Rhubarb

“Did you know that forced rhubarb is hand-harvested by candlelight to maintain the tenderness of the shoots?” Springham says.

Forced rhubarb is grown in dark sheds and harvested so no light gets onto the plants, causing them to photosynthesise – meaning they stay as sweet as possible.

She recommends eating it in a tart, or popping it in your next crumble slathered with custard.

Radishes

Radishes “are related to wasabi and pack a punchy flavour”, Springham says.

“Add them to a salad for an extra crunch” – or she even recommends getting a bit creative (and making the kids love them) by carving radishes into tiny mushrooms for a cute snack idea.

Blueberries

According to Springham, many of us are eating blueberries wrong by snacking on them straight out of the fridge.

“To get the most out of your blueberries, bring them to room temperature just before eating,” she advises.

And if you want to bake with them, you can’t go far wrong with a classic blueberry muffin recipe.

Strawberries

Think strawberries are just for summer? Think again.

Springham says: “The British strawberry season is just starting. Many might think the season is contained to the summer months but in fact, we’re starting to see the first fruits now.”

Enjoy the sweet berries on their own, as a treat with plenty of cream, or use them as a centre for a coronation party-worthy cake.