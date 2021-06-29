The beginning of Wimbledon means one thing: it’s officially acceptable to eat strawberries at all hours of the day.

Strawberry season runs from May to September, and cooler weather means we’re likely set for bigger and juicier fruit this year.

While you can’t go far wrong with eating strawberries with a dollop of cream – as is tradition at Wimbledon – there are plenty of ways to mix things up.

1. In a salad

Strawberries and balsamic vinegar are a match made in heaven. Proving they’re not just for sweet dishes, strawberries are great in a salad with rocket and avocado, all tossed in an olive oil and balsamic dressing.

2. In bread

Banana bread is so 2020 – what about strawberry bread? This recipe is simple and delicious – plus, the pops of pink make for a way prettier bake than your average banana loaf.

3. In sandwiches

Peanut butter and jelly fans, this one’s for you. Next time you’re whipping up your favourite sandwich, sub out the strawberry jam for fresh fruit – it will taste just as sweet and delicious, while also being a bit healthier.

4. In jellies

This might not be particularly unusual, but it certainly is retro. This summer, we’re advocating for the return of jellies: either ones you make at home, studded with fresh strawberries – or equally the ones you whip up from a packet. There’s nothing quite like a bit of nostalgia with pudding.

5. As ice cubes

Got some strawberries knocking about you don’t know what to do with? Pop them in the freezer – when frozen, they make incredibly fancy ice cubes. We particularly like ours plopped in a gin and tonic.

6. As a sweet snack

Dehydrated strawberries crisp up and become a wonderfully sweet snack. If you don’t have a dehydrator at home, you can easily replicate it by slicing fresh strawberries extra thin and placing them in the oven on a low temperature for a few hours. Either leave the fruit bare, or amp up the sweetness by sprinkling over a bit of sugar.

7. Stuffed

If you really can’t let go of strawberries and cream, put a twist on the classic by stuffing them. Scoop out some of the flesh from the inside of the strawberry and pipe in your favourite filling – maybe it’s whipped cream or a cheesecake mixture – and sprinkle on shaved chocolate for extra flair.