Wimbledon is underway and that means the classic British summertime treat of strawberries and cream is ready to be dished out across the courts, with a staggering 1.92 million strawberries expected to be consumed during the tournament.

When buying strawberries, we are attracted to the deeper coloured fruits as they are the ripest, but it’s worth being mindful of when you plan to eat them as fully ripe strawberries are best served the same day. Always check the bottom of the punnet to see if the strawberries are starting to bruise as this is a sign they are beginning to be past their best.

When it comes to cooking, if you overcook strawberries, you can get a jam-like taste rather than a freshness, so it’s best to use recipes that don’t require a lot of heat and keep it simple for a more refined flavour. Simple touches like adding a dash of lemon will help the strawberries to pack a punch and elevate any recipe.

I also like to add a crack of pink peppercorn to macerated strawberries in whatever I’m using them for, this helps enhance the floral notes of the strawberries, as when you eat them the pepper helps open up the nasal passage.

Final-worthy dessert: strawberry shortcake

Ingredients:

For the shortcake:

115g cake flour

5g baking powder

5g salt

3 eggs, separated

1 pinch cream of tartar

175g sugar

15g unsalted butter, softened

5g vanilla extract

125ml milk

For the topping:

500g strawberries

1 lemon

75g caster sugar

1 pinch of ground pink peppercorns

Method:

For the shortcake:

Sift and combine all the dry ingredients, then rub the butter into the flour mix. Whisk the egg whites and sugar together until they form medium peaks. Combine the egg yolks and milk with the dry ingredients. Separate into equal-sized balls and bake at 180ºC until golden.

For the topping:

Quarter or roughly dice the strawberries, cover with the sugar, pepper and lemon zest and leave to sit for 15-20 minutes in the fridge.

To serve:

Place a few of the shortcakes at the bottom of a bowl or on a large plate. Top with a dollop or two of whipped cream or thick yoghurt, cover with the fresh strawberries and drizzle with the strawberry syrup. Finish by crumbling a shortcake or two over the top.

For extra flair:

Baste the halves of two peaches and sear in a pan with beurre noisette and a sprig of thyme on a medium heat. Serve on the side of the strawberry shortcake.

Quickly served treat: brioche with passion fruit and strawberries

Simple to make but super tasty (Shutterstock)

Ingredients:

For the fruit mix:

500g strawberries

8 fresh passion fruits

60g caster sugar

1 pinch salt

For the topping:

200g mascarpone

3 tbsp honey

Zest of 1 lemon

Brioche to serve

Method:

Scoop the passion fruit seeds into a small pan and bring to a gentle simmer on a low heat. Add the sugar and the salt and simmer for about 5-6 minutes, until the seeds are shiny. Remove from the stove and allow to cool for five minutes, then pour over your halved strawberries. Place them in the fridge to marinate.

To serve:

Slice the brioche with a generous thickness, and toast in a pan over a medium heat with a knob of butter, until golden. Flip and repeat.

Mix the mascarpone, honey, and lemon zest, spread over the brioche and add a generous amount of the strawberry fruit mix.

For extra flair:

Roast a handful of pistachios and crush them slightly. The green of the nut against the rich red of the strawberries will add a punch of colour.