An indulgent sweet and savoury menu for World Chocolate Day

It’s a chocolate-lover’s second favourite time of year: World Chocolate Day.

Just like Easter, indulging in your favourite treat guilt-free is required, but that doesn’t have to mean just eggs and bars and buttons.

To show how you can enjoy chocolate in new and exciting ways, Tesco executive chef James Robinson has put together an exciting chocolate-infused menu, along with his tips for putting a chocolatey twist on both sweet and savoury dishes.

“Chocolate is such a great and versatile ingredient,” he says. “The flavours available from different types mean it can be used in a whole host of different dishes, whether that’s starter, main or dessert.”

Robinson often adds bitter dark chocolate to meaty, tomato dishes to add that extra layer of indulgence. Meanwhile white chocolate and flax seed crackers make for an amazing combination, especially with crumbly sharp cheddar. “In one bite you have sweet and creamy flavours, with a nutty finish,” he says.

You can also use white chocolate to add texture: by baking it at 160C for around 10 minutes, you get a lovely caramelised crumb, perfect for that finishing touch on a dessert.

“One of the weirdest and most wonderful ways of using chocolate I’ve ever tried involves chicken,” Robinson recalls. “The roasted chicken skin is dipped in white chocolate and then dusted in mushroom powder. It’s an absolutely crazy combination but tastes surprisingly good.”

Whether you’re putting on a chocolate-themed dinner party, or just fancy a treat, here’s four recipes to satiate that chocolate craving.

Chocolate-dipped watermelon with crushed pistachios recipe

An indulgent summery snack (Tesco Real Food)

Looking for summery snack ideas? Give this easy vegan watermelon recipe a go. Dip frozen cubes of watermelon in dark chocolate, sprinkle with pistachios and leave to set! You can even make ahead and freeze for when you need last-minute sweet treats.

Makes: 8 servings

Time: 20 mins prep, plus 3-4 hrs freezing

Ingredients

1 small watermelon (about 1.5kg), peeled and cut into cubes

350g dark chocolate

100g pistachios, very finely chopped

Method

Spread the watermelon in a single layer on a baking tray lined with nonstick baking paper and freeze for 3-4 hrs until almost fully frozen.

Melt the chocolate in a small heatproof bowl set over (but not touching) a pan of simmering water, or in short bursts in the microwave. Put the pistachios in a shallow bowl.

Spear a watermelon piece with a fork, then spread over the chocolate to half-cover. Dip in the pistachios and return to the baking paper, chocolate-side up; repeat with the remaining watermelon. Will keep in the freezer for up to 1 week. Serve frozen or defrost for 15 mins before serving.

Tip: The watermelon is easier to coat in chocolate when frozen, but it defrosts quickly. Work in batches, leaving half in the freezer.

Freezing and defrosting: In order to enjoy optimum flavour and quality, enjoy within 1 month of the freezing date.

Cauliflower and bean chilli recipe

A big bowl of vegetarian comfort food (Tesco Real Food)

Derek Sarno says: “Looking for a big bowl of comfort food without the meat? This chilli is it – a crowd-pleaser and a great way to use store cupboard ingredients. Just like any good one-pot, everything gets thrown in together. Don’t be afraid to try something other than kidney beans – I’ve added chickpeas for texture. But what really brings it to life is mixing in some roasted or steamed veg right before it’s time to eat – it adds a whole new level of wicked deliciousness.”

Makes: 4 servings

Time: 30 mins prep | 1hr 30 mins cook

Ingredients

400g tin chopped tomatoes

400g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 onion, diced

1 carrot, scrubbed and diced

1 small cauliflower, cut into florets

125g chestnut mushrooms, quartered

2 garlic cloves, crushed

25g dark chocolate, roughly chopped (optional)

2 tbsp BBQ sauce

2 tsp chipotle chilli paste

1 tbsp maple syrup

30g sliced jalapeños, drained and finely chopped

2 tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp onion granules

½ tsp smoked paprika

600g potatoes, cut into wedges

2 tsp olive oil

100g curly kale, stems removed

To serve (optional):

Chopped fresh coriander

Oatly Creamy Oat Fraiche

Extra sliced jalapeños

Grated Violife

Chopped spring onions

Method

Put all the ingredients, except the potatoes and kale, in a large, heavy saucepan; cover and set over a low heat. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 1½ hrs, stirring occasionally.

After 40 mins, preheat the oven to gas 6, 200C, fan 180C. Put the potatoes in a large pan of water and bring to the boil. Simmer for 10 mins, then drain well. Transfer to a baking tray and toss with the oil; season. Bake for 35-40 mins.

About 10 mins before the chilli is ready, steam the kale for 10 mins or until just tender. Add to the chilli.

Serve with the chunky chips and top with the optional ingredients, if you like.

Freezing and defrosting: In order to enjoy optimum flavour and quality, frozen items are best used within 3 months of their freezing date.

Mexican chicken mole recipe

A tasty fiesta feast (Tesco Real Food)

Try this succulent traditional Mexican mole for a tasty fiesta feast. This savoury dish combines heady spices, such as cloves and cinnamon, with fiery chipotle, fresh chillies, and Mexican dark chocolate. This dish is slow-cooked for two hours, giving plenty of time for the deliciously deep, rich flavours to develop.

Makes: 4 servings

Time: 30 mins prep | 2hrs cook

Ingredients

4 under-ripe tomatoes

2 red chillies, halved

2 green chillies, halved

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, finely sliced

6 garlic cloves

1 lemon, zest and juice

30g sesame seeds

75g ground almonds

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp whole peppercorns, grounded

½ tsp whole cloves, grounded

1 slice stale bread

40g dark chocolate

600ml chicken stock

1½ tbsp chipotle sauce

4 chicken legs

1 star anise

2 tsp dried oregano

70g smooth peanut butter

Rice, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to gas 7, 220C, fan 200C.

On a tray, combine the tomatoes and chilli and bake until soft and starting to char. In a large, heavy-based saucepan, add the butter and oil and cook the onion until soft. When it is beginning to go translucent, add in the garlic.

Add the tomatoes, chillies, lemon zest and juice, sesame seeds and ground almonds and cook for 5 minutes.

Using a pestle and mortar, grind the whole peppercorn and cloves. Add the cinnamon, peppercorn, cloves, bread, chocolate, stock and chipotle, and cook for a further 5 minutes. Then blitz in a food processor until smooth.

Put the chicken in a clean, large saucepan and pour over the sauce. Add the star anise, oregano and peanut butter. Put a lid on the saucepan and cook on low for 2 hours until the chicken is tender. Serve with rice.

Five-minute chocolate and pear mug cakes recipe

Dessert in a flash (Tesco Real Food)

Craving a dessert in a flash? These quick and simple mug cakes are made all the more special by sweet and fragrant conference pears.

Makes: 1 serving

Time: 5 mins

Ingredients

20g unsalted butter, plus a little extra for greasing

30g dark chocolate

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 medium egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp self-raising flour

½ tsp instant coffee granules, dissolved in 2 tsp boiling water

½ conference pear, peeled, cored and cut into pieces

½ tsp icing sugar

Crème fraîche or ice cream, to serve (optional)

Method

Put the butter and chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Microwave for 45 secs-1 min on medium until melted. Add the caster sugar, egg, flour and coffee and whisk until just combined. Grease the base of a 300ml, straight-sided microwave-proof mug and put the pear in the bottom. Top with the cake mixture. Cook for 2 mins on high until risen.

Leave the cake in the mug to rest for 10 secs, then turn out and serve dusted with the icing sugar, and topped with crème fraîche or ice cream, if you like.

Need to know: Pears brown quickly once cut. If not using straight away, transfer to a bowl with water and lemon juice.

