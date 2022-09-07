Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Zac Efron reveals why he stopped being vegan: ‘Morally, of course, I still wish I was’

Actor says his body wasn’t ‘processing the vegetables in the right way’

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Wednesday 07 September 2022 19:19
Comments

Related: Zac Efron says he never wants to resume Baywatch fitness regimen

Zac Efron has opened up about the factors that influenced his decision to stop following a vegan diet, with the actor revealing that he wishes he was still vegan from a “moral” standpoint.

The Baywatch star, 34, who was vegan for two years, spoke candidly about his choice to reintroduce meat into his diet during a new interview with Men’s Health.

According to Efron, who noted that his veganism attempt had been inspired by his Down to Earth cohost Darin Olien, he began to feel depleted after two years of a plant-based diet.

“My body wasn’t processing the vegetables in the right way. ​​So, I decided to stop it and try something new,” the actor said, adding that he chose to introduce all foods back into his diet and attempt intermittent fasting.

After undergoing a series of food-sensitivity tests, Efron said he has since settled on a protein-heavy diet, which sees him eat only two meals a day, each of which has meat, and drink apple cider vinegar before each.

Recommended

According to the actor, who has continued intermittent fasting, his diet now sees him break his fast around 11am, at which point he has a bone broth soup and veggies with a “clean protein” like elk or chicken. Efron doesn’t eat again until later in the day, when he has a meal consisting of more meat and “a healthy carbohydrate like sweet potatoes or quinoa”.

In addition to feeling better, the switch from a vegan diet to a high protein one, which the actor said his body encouraged him to do, also means that Efron can enjoy one of his favourite foods again: organ meats.

“This is kind of weird, but I really like organ meats. I love liver and onions,” the High School Musical star told Men’s Health.

While Efron no longer follows a vegan diet, he admitted that he does have regrets about the lifestyle change, as “morally” he wishes he was able to be vegan. “Morally, of course, I still wish I was vegan,” he said.

Efron is not the first celebrity to open up about their decision to stop following a vegan diet, as Miley Cyrus revealed in 2020 that she quit being vegan because her brain “wasn’t functioning properly”.

“I was vegan for a very long time and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly,” the singer told Joe Rogan on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, adding that there were other health factors that influenced her decision as well, such as intense hip pain and her realisation that she was “pretty malnourished”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in