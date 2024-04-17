Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

LVMH and Berluti have unveiled team France’s outfits for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games’ opening ceremonies, and people aren’t pleased.

Navy blue tuxedos with silk tie-dyed lapels reflecting the colours of the country were revealed as the ensemble for both male and female athletes. However, the advertisement posted on Berluti’s Instagram showed one key difference between the men’s tuxedos and the women’s tuxedos – the women’s were sleeveless.

“A classic ceremonial garment, the tuxedo designed is cut from elegant midnight-blue wool. Its jacket features a shawl collar enhanced by an original ‘French flag’ motif in shades of blue and red, with an ombré effect inspired by the Maison’s signature patina,” the designer explained in their Instagram caption.

Each clothing item is being offered in sizes 3XS to 6XL “to offer the 14 sizes required by all the hopefuls on Team France,” per the LVMH announcement.

The looks are paired with Berluti Shadow trainers and the “Shadow or the Maison’s flexible Lorenzo leather loafer,” for the men and women respectively.

These garments are now being described online as “rewriting the rules of athlete outfits,” according to a New York Times article. However, the high-end getups were also compared to the uniforms worn by flight attendants.

“Designed in collaboration with Carine Roitfeld, the former editor of French Vogue, current editor of CR Fashion Book, and an all-around famous Frenchwoman, the looks are a valiant attempt to rewrite the rules of athlete outfits that somehow also call to mind Alain Delon and Catherine Deneuve playing Pan Am flight attendants on the lam at Le Palace,” the New York Times argues.

Online, people expressed frustration around the style choice to remove sleeves from the outfits designed for female athletes.

“Are sleeves just for men?” one critic questioned, while another said: “Pretty but why don’t women have sleeves?”

A third added: “The Belt buckle is gorgeous. Sleeveless outfits are not very attractive.”