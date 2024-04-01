Francesca Farago announces successful IVF pregnancy with Jesse Sullivan

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Too Hot to Handle’s season one star Francesca Farago has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

In a poignant post on Instagram, the reality dating show favourite announced she and her fiancé, Jesse Sullivan, were expecting after a long and emotional IVF journey. Next to a collage of childhood photos mixed with recent ones of the couple, Farago wrote: “We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you.”

“We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win,” she continued in the 31 March post. “I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!”

The couple, who met in 2021, are pleased to expand their family with Sullivan’s 15-year-old child Arlo, who he welcomed with a past partner. The 34-year-old came out as transgender in 2019.

Sullivan made his own announcement on TikTok, posting a short video that documented the start of their IVF pregnancy journey through the moment they found out they were pregnant.

“We’re pregnant! It’s been such a struggle to get here, but we felt like TDOV [Trans Day of Visibility] was the perfect day to let you all in on our celebration,” he started. “I’m so proud of @Francesca Farago for fighting her way to get here, and I fall more in love with her every day. Thank you for following our journey, and here’s to more trans joy!”

Farago has been publicly sharing their struggle with embryo transfers for months now. In February, the influencer published a heartbreaking TikTok video that detailed their reactions to a failed transfer. From the start, she wanted to be completely transparent, candidly showing the fear, excitement, and disappointment that came about through their IVF experience.

On 22 March, the hopeful mother-to-be filmed an update on day four after their double embryo transfer. Commenters showed she and Sullivan positivity and support as they awaited the news.

“This is the one. I feel it,” one woman wrote.

Another added: “Wishing you so so much luck. I can’t wait for more updates. Sending you so much love. Stay positive you’ve got this.”

Farago’s next update on the app was the same video Sullivan posted, announcing their pregnancy.

Fans expressed their happiness for the couple, which is now growing to be a family of four.

“OH MY GOD YOU TWO, CONGRATS AND CONGRATS TO ARLO AS WELL AAAHH,” an excited individual exclaimed.