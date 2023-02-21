The cast of Perfect Match and how to find them on Instagram

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix’s newest show, Perfect Match, has brought the network’s hit reality stars back for another dating opportunity.

The series, hosted by Nick Lachey, brings 23 singles together in one villa to help them find their perfect match. As new episodes were released this week, new contestants from the cast of 23 singles have made their way to the resort and joined the dating escapades.

The show made its debut on 14 February and features past stars from nine of Netflix’s reality programs: Love Is Blind, The Mole, Too Hot to Handle, Twentysomethings, The Ultimatum, Selling Tampa, Sexy Beasts, The Circle and The Circle France.

As noted in the trailer, Perfect Match has showed contestants participating in a series of challenges, before determining which couples are the most compatible.

From there, the compatible couples become matchmakers, as they are tasked with deciding which contestants they want to be pair up. However, these matchmakers also get to choose which couples they want to break up.

From Chloe Veitch, who’s starred in two of Netflix’s hit programs, to Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago, here are the 23 stars of Perfect Match, and how to find them on social media.

Chloe Veitch

(Getty Images)

The 23-year-old model first joined Netflix as one of the contestants on season one of Too Hot To Handle. She also starred in season two of The Circle. Her Instagram handle is @chloeveitchofficial.

Francesca Farago

(Getty Images)

The 30-year-old starred in season one of Too Hot To Handle. As she frequently posts about her partner on social media, she’s made it clear that she didn’t find her person on Pefect Match. However, she did note in the comments of her TikTok video, that she was single during the time of filming the show. Her Instagram handle is @francescafarago.

Bartise Bowden

The 27-year-old was in season three of Love is Blind, and recently returned for Love Is Blind: After the Altar. His Instagram handle is @bartiseb.

Damian Powers

(Getty Images for TBT Magazine Po)

The 31-year-old was in season one of Love Is Blind and returned for the After the Altar special. His Instagram handle is @damian__powers.

Joey Sasso

(Getty Images)

The 29-year-old was on season one of The Circle. His Instagram handle is @joeysasso.

Chase DeMoor

The 26-year-old football player was on season two of Too Hot to Handle. His Instagram handle is @chasedemoor.

Shayne Jansen

The 33-year-old was on season two of Love Is Blind and returned for the season’s After the Altar episodes. His Instagram handle is @shaynejansen.

Zay Wilson

(Getty Images for ESPN & CFP)

The 27-year-old was on season one of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. His Instagram handle is @zaywilson.

Abbey Humphreys

The 27-year-old was on the first season of Twentysomethings: Austin. Her Instagram handle is @abbey.freeze.

Calvin Crooks

The 32-year-old starred in season three of The Circle. His Instagram handle is @kiingcrooks.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere

(Getty Images for Prime Video)

The 28-year-old was on season one of Selling Tampa. Her Instagram handle is @annesophiepf.

Diamond Jack

(Getty Images for Netflix)

The 31-year-old was on season one of Love Is Blind and returned for the season’s After the Altar special. Her Instagram handle is @iam_diamondjack.

Dom Gabriel

The 29-year-old was a part of the season one cast of The Mole. His Instagram handle is @dontcalldom.

Colony Reeves

(Getty Images for Tampa EDITION)

The 31-year-old real estate agent was on season one of Selling Tampa. Her Instagram handle is @colonyreeves.

Mitchell Eason

The 24-year-old was featured in season two of The Circle. His Instagram handle is @mitchelleason.

Georgia Hassarati

The 26-year-old was on season three of Too Hot to Handle. Her Instagram handle is @georgiahassarati.

Ines Tazi

The YouTuber was on season one of The Circle France. Her Instagram handle is @taziines.

Izzy Fairthorne

(Getty Images)

The 23-year-old was on the third season of Too Hot to Handle. Her Instagram handle is @izfairr.

Kariselle Snow

The 27-year-old was on season one of Sexy Beasts. Her Instagram handle is @kariselle.

Savannah Palacio

(Getty Images for Netflix)

The 26-year-old was a part of season two of The Circle. Her Instagram handle is @savpalacio.

Lauren “LC” Chamblin

The 30-year-old was on season one of Love is Blind and appeared in the After the Altar special. Her Instagram handle is @123laurenc.

Nick Uhlenhuth

The 29-year-old was a part of season three of The Circle. His Instagram handle is @nickuhlenhuth.

Will Richardson

The 29-year old was on season one of The Mole. His Instagram handle is @williamj.