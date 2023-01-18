Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have shared their hilarious reactions to Netflix’s newest dating show, Perfect Match, which features some of the network’s beloved reality stars.

The dating show will be bringing Netflix’s “most eligible singles back for a new spin at romance” where they’ll “play by their own rules,” as noted by the teaser trailer.

The stars were all brought to one villa in an attempt for each to find their right match. Netflix says the “most compatible couples will play matchmaker” as they break other couples up and send them on dates with different contestants,

The program’s 23 contestants hail from eight different reality shows: Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle, The Mole, Selling Tampa, Sexy Beasts, and, Twentysomethings: Austin.

Some of the singles on the program include Love Is Blind season three star Bartise Bowden, Love Is Blind season two star Shayne Jensen, and Love Is Blind season one star Damian Powers. Lauren “LC” Chamblin and Diamond Jack from season one of the dating series will also be on Perfect Match.

The new series will also feature Joey Sasso from season one of The Circle, Francesca Fargo from season one of Too Hot To Handle, and Zay Wilson from The Ultimatum. Chloe Veitch, who was on both The Circle and Too Hot To Handle, is also a part of Netflix’s new series.

In the comments of the teaser trailer on YouTube, fans have expressed their excitement over the series and its cast.

“They took the worst people from Love Is Blind and the best people from The Circle,” one wrote. “I’m curious to see what they planned for them.

“Finally now this is the Netflix crossover I’ve been waiting for,” another wrote.

“About time Netflix did this. They have a deep enough bench of reality people on their own to do Bachelor in Paradise or The Challenge type shows,” a third said. “Use what you got.”

Other fans made jokes about Netflix bringing so many different reality stars together.

“Netflix reality shows universe: NRSU,” one wrote, while another said: “Netflix is creating their own version of The Avengers.”

Fans continued the bit in the comments of the trailer on Fargo’s TikTok account.

“Most ambitious crossover since [Avengers]:Infinity War,” one wrote, while another added: This is like the grown up version of Disney Channel games

The first episodes of Perfect Match will premiere on Netflix on 14 February and each episode will be an-hour long. The program will be hosted by Nick Lachey, who also hosts Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum.