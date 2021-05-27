Ross Geller’s infamous leather pants have made a return in the Friends reunion, where they were modelled by Cindy Crawford to the joy of viewers.

The leather pants were worn by David Schwimmer in a memorable season five episode of the sitcom, which saw the paleontologist unable to get the tight trousers back on after briefly removing them during a date.

During HBO Max’s Friends reunion episode, the iconic pants were worn by only the second person ever, when Crawford donned them to walk down the runway for a segment featuring memorable outfits worn throughout the show.

For the guest appearance, which was met with applause from both the crowd and Schwimmer, the supermodel paired the leather pants with an oversized button-down shirt, with host James Corden narrating: “Modelling Ross’s leather pants from season five, it’s Cindy Crawford! These are Ross’s incredibly tight pants, that once he got them on, he couldn’t get them off again, and I think we’ve all been there.”

On Twitter, the 55-year-old’s appearance in the leather pants was a hit, with viewers applauding Crawford for successfully pulling off the look.

“Cindy Crawford in Schwimm’s leather pants? Iconic. #FriendsReunion,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Seeing @CindyCrawford wear Ross’ leather pants outfit in the friends reunion episode is everything.”

“OMG at @CindyCrawford on the #FriendsReunion donning Ross‘ leather pants!! I squealed! Also she does not age,” someone else wrote.

According to stylist Erica Cloud, who spoke with PopSugar, the pants in question are the exact pair of Agnès B pants worn by Ross during the show.

“They are the EXACT Agnès B pants that Ross wore, and they fit her perfectly! No one else has worn them besides those two icons!” Cloud revealed, adding that the supermodel “even wanted to carry the baby powder and lotion down the runway, but they ended up doing no props in the end”.

The reunion fashion show also saw appearances by Cara Delevingne, who wore Rachel’s pink bridesmaid dress, and Justin Bieber, who appeared in Ross’s potato costume.