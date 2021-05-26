✕ Close HBO Max release trailer for Friends: The Reunion

Excitement for the Friends reunion is bubbling up, with just a few hours left until the special finally makes its debut.

The long-awaited programme is set to air on 27 May on HBO Max in the US, and UK viewers will be able to stream it on NOW from 8am BST on the same day. The special, titled Friends: The Reunion will also air on Sky One on 27 May at 8pm BST.

Originally announced in 2020, the special has been extensively delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Taping took place in April on the original Friends soundstage at the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California.

The special marks the first time all six original stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry are all reuniting in front of television cameras.

A host of guest stars will join too, including Lady Gaga, James Corden, and Reese Witherspoon. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, and BTS will also be featured, alongside Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, and Malala Yousafzai.

