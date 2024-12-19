Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips have been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient that could cause a “life-threatening allergic reaction.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday (December 18) that Frito-Lay issued a recall on a “limited number” of the 13. oz bags of chips. These Lay’s Classic Potato Chips bags were recalled because they “may contain undeclared milk,” which Frito-Lay learned “after being alerted through a consumer contact.”

This poses the risk of a “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” for customers who have “an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.”

The recalled product was distributed to certain retail stores and distributors in Oregon and Washington, and it was available for purchase as early as November 3, 2024.

According to the FDA, no allergic reactions to these chips have been reported. None of the other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

Lay’s chip bags that have been recalled must have the “Guaranteed Fresh” date of February 11, 2025. They would also have one of the following manufacturing codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

A ‘limited number’ of the 13. oz bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips were recalled ( Getty Images )

The FDA urges consumers that if they “have an allergy or sensitivity to milk,” they should not eat the bag of potato chips and “discard it immediately.”

The news comes days after the FDA issued a Class I recall — the agency’s most serious risk level — for dog treats sold both online and in stores across 19 states.

Carolina Prime Pet, Inc., based in North Carolina, recalled 400 bags of the targeted dog food Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips dog treats on November 22 due to potential salmonella contamination.

2024 has seen an unexplained rise in food recalls. In September, Lactaid Milk was recalled in 27 states due to concerns about possible allergen contamination.

HP Hood LLC, the lactose-free brand’s owner, issued a voluntary recall with the US Food and Drug Administration that recalled five 96-ounce containers “because the product may contain trace amounts of almond.” Almond is not listed on the ingredients label of the dairy-free milk.

That same month, a popular macaroni and cheese brand, Reser’s Fine Foods, recalled two products sold across five states over concerns of potential bacteria contamination.

At the time, the company initiated the recall of its “Reser’s American Classics Macaroni and Cheese” and “Reser’s American Classics Macaroni and Cheese White Cheddar,” as part of a larger recall of its deli salads and refrigerated products. The recall was issued over concerns that products had become spoiled due to “temperature abuse.”