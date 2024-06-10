Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has sparked an intense debate after she sold her rare boots to buy a plane ticket to visit her boyfriend.

In a recent video posted to her TikTok, a woman named Antoinette could be seen posing in a pair of dark green, high boots from Frye, a luxury leather brand. As she smiled and turned for the camera while wearing her boots, a white skirt, and a red and white tube top, she explained why she was selling the shoes.

“Selling my perfect dark green Frye boots so I can afford a plane ticket to see my long-distance boyfriend,” she wrote in the text over the video.

Antoinette noted in the caption that she was listing the shoes on Depop, an online platform that allows people to buy and sell used clothing.

The video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, with more than 1.6m views. There’s also been an intense debate in the comments, with multiple people claiming that Antoinette should have held onto the shoes, which she ultimately sold on Depop for $400.

“Nah Frye boots are forever. Listen to the girlies,” one wrote, while another added: “Usually, I don’t interfere with canon events but I am here to tell you: keep the boots.”

“Boyfriends come and go but Frye boots are forever… translation: never do that,” a third wrote.

Others suggested that Antionette’s boyfriend should help her pay for the plane ticket, and that she shouldn’t have to sell her belongings. However, some defended her decision to sell the boots.

“You’ll find another good pair of boots!! Love can be hard to come by,” one wrote.

“If he’s not buying your plane ticket he isn’t worth the flight, keep the boots,” another claimed, while a third wrote: “I sold my Frye boots in 2014 and regret it to this day. DON’T do it!! Boyfriend if you’re seeing this, buy her flight thx.”

Frye’s official TikTok also commented on the video, writing: “We’d keep the boots… but that’s just us.”

In a follow-up video, Antionette once again wore the green boots, while also posing in a blue and white dress. She then defended her decision to sell the footwear.

“Matter of fact, my [boyfriend] is actually worth more than a pair of cute boots,” she wrote in the caption.

Antionette also hit back at some of the criticism towards her partner in the caption, writing: “And I WANT to pay for my own plane ticket.”

According to her Depop shop, Antionette sold the rare, green boots, which she herself found at a thrift store, for $400. Although it depends on what type of boots you get, the cost of Frye boots can be anywhere between $300 to nearly $800. For example, the brand is currently selling a pair of metallic, knee-high boots for $798. Another pair of brown boots, which was “inspired by a Civil War cavalry boot,” is also being sold by Frye for $598.

The Independent has contacted Antoinette for comment.