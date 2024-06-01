Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gabbriette Bechtel has shared a rare comment about her relationship with singer Matty Healy.

The 26-year-old musician addressed the common interests between her and the 1975 frontman, who she’s been romantically linked to since September 2023, during a recent interview with E! News.

When asked what makes her and her boyfriend’s bond so strong, Bechtel responded: “I think that we just both enjoy good food, honestly. He’s taught me a lot about food.”

She then shared another way that she and Healy are similar, noting they “have the same taste in music”.

Betchal, who’s kept her relationship out of the spotlight, also opened up about her date nights with her boyfriend and the dishes she’s made for him.

“The last thing I did was a really good kale salad with pine nuts,” she told E! News. “Parmesan, sexy little skirt steak.”

Before his latest relationship, Healy was in a brief romance with Taylor Swift in 2023, shortly after her split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. The “All Too Well” singer is now in a relationship with football tight end Travis Kelce, who she’s been dating since September 2023.

Throughout the last two months, Swift’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has made headlines, with fans speculating that many of the songs on the record are about Healy. Songs such as “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”, “But Daddy I Love Him”, “Fresh Out the Slammer” and “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” have all been interpreted to be him.

Days after the album came out, Healy addressed the ongoing speculation, when a reporter for Entertainment Tonight asked him what he thought of his “diss track”.

“My diss track? I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good,” he responded, while outside an apartment building in Los Angeles.

Healy’s family has also addressed the discourse about Swift’s new album. While paneling an episode of her talk show, Loose Women, in April, Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, was asked whether she’d listened to The Tortured Poets Department.

“I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all,” Welch joked, prompting laughter from the studio audience. “I haven’t heard anything about it. Anyway, I wish her all the best.”

In April, Healy’s aunt, Debbie Dedes, shared how she believed he felt about Swift’s new songs. She also addressed how Healy was happy in his new relationship with Bechtel.

“She writes about all her relationships, doesn’t she? I don’t think it will come as a shock to him at all,” she told The Daily Mail at the time. “He’s very happy in his new relationship so I’m sure he will be focusing on that.”

Swift and Healy’s relationship sparked consternation from Swifties (fans of Swift) who objected to the “Chocolate” singer’s long string of controversies. This included a podcast in which he engaged with a number of derogatory remarks about rapper Ice Spice, as well as women and Japanese people.

Healy apologized to Ice Spice in April 2023, saying he didn’t want to be “perceived as, like, kind of mean-hearted”. Soon after this, Swift announced a collaboration with Ice Spice for a remix of her song “Karma”, which some critics and fans claimed was “damage control” for Healy’s comments. However, fans still wrote an open letter last year urging Swift to “reflect on the impact of your own and your associates’ behavior”.