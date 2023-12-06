Taylor Swift reveals secret start to her relationship with Travis Kelce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has revealed when her relationship with Travis Kelce really started.

The 33-year-old singer spoke candidly about the romance during a recent interview with Time after she was named the magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year. Speaking to the publication, she said she connected with Kelce in July, after he confessed on his podcast that he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during one of her Eras Tour shows.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she explained. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift also confirmed that when she famously first attended Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, she was already dating the NFL star.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

The “Blank Space” singer also acknowledged that as her love life continues to make headlines, with every Kansas City Chiefs game she attends, she’s still focused on being there for her partner. She specified that she isn’t trying to hide her relationship from the public eye.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

During the interview with Time, the Grammy winner also discussed how her appearances at Kelce’s games are heavily publicised. So far, she’s attended five of Kelce’s games, including one on 3 December, and she’s often seated in the Kelce family suite.

“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she said.

She explained that she doesn’t necessarily pay attention to the cameras and fans around her in those stadiums because she is watching her boyfriend play in his game.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

