Travis Kelce admits Taylor Swift gave him a ‘clue’ ahead of ‘Karma’ lyric change

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travis Kelce has divulged many details about his show-stopping appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Argentina.

In a new episode of his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed to his older brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce, that his rumoured girlfriend may have hinted she would give him a shout-out on stage in Buenos Aires over the weekend.

“How does it feel to officially be the guy on the Chiefs?” Jason asked his younger brother during the podcast, which was released on 15 November.

“You mean ‘Karma’? I had no clue! Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue,” Kelce replied. “But definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth it still shocked me. I was like: ‘Oh s***! She really said that!’”

The Grammy winner took the stage at Estadio River Plate stadium on Saturday 11 November after her Friday night show was postponed due to “truly chaotic” weather conditions. During the show, she performed the hit track “Karma” off her 2022 album, Midnights, but changed the lyrics to reflect her relationship with the Chiefs player.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Swift sang, laughing into the microphone as concert-goers screamed in response. A fan video from the show captured Kelce’s surprised reaction when he heard the shout-out, as he smiled and threw his hand up into the air.

The 34-year-old athlete was standing next to Swift’s father, Scott, in the VIP tent, who also threw his hands up in excitement after hearing his daughter’s lyric change. Some eagle-eyed fans, including Kelce’s brother Jason, happened to notice that Scott was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard during the concert.

“You were so shocked you left Scott hanging. Scott’s over here looking for a high five,” Jason jokingly told his brother, to which Kelce issued a formal apology to Swift’s father. “Mr Swift, I apologise, big guy. I never miss a high five too, big high five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event.”

When Jason pointed out that his rumoured girlfriend’s dad “even had your Chiefs lanyard on,” Kelce admitted that had converted Scott - a long-time Eagles loyalist - into a Chiefs fan.

“Got ‘em over here to the good side, baby. Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over,” he said, before acknowledging that he “might’ve persuaded [Scott] at dinner the night before when I met him” to become a Chiefs fan.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's father dance side-by-side at Argentina concert

As for the concert, Kelce explained that he arrived in Argentina on Friday 10 November and left the following Sunday. “It was a whole bunch of fun. I’ve never been south of the equator,” he told his older brother.

The NFL star initially planned on attending Swift’s second show at Estadio River Plate stadium, but he revealed that Swift “wasn’t too happy” about having to postpone Friday night’s show. “She kind of prides herself on performing through weather and rain, but when it’s unsafe to her and her crew and everybody in the stadium, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Kelce said.

However, the unsafe weather conditions allowed the rumoured couple to spend some time alone together. Kelce shared that they dined on “some empanadas and steak” during their trip, but “made sure we stayed in the hotel and kept to ourselves”.

Despite the Eras Tour show being postponed, the Ohio native noted that “everybody was accommodated” and the three-day stadium stint “ended up being perfect”.

Taylor Swift changes Karma song lyrics in special shoutout to Travis Kelce

“The stadium was unbelievable,” Kelce added. “It’s crazy how many sold out shows she has and these venues that she keeps going to. I was blown away. It was an electric crowd too. For everybody that went to those shows, Taylor was on record saying that it was one of her favourite places to play, so hats off to you guys for showing the love. It was fun, man.”

He added: “Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it and it looked like she was having some fun up there.”

Following the concert, Swift and Kelce were captured sharing their first public kiss. In the viral clip, the “Shake It Off” singer was seen waving to fans in the crowd before spotting Kelce off to the side. She then ran into Kelce’s arms and kissed him on the lips, as he whisked her away backstage.

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumours in September, when the “Bad Blood” singer attended his football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Since then, she’s cheered on her rumoured boyfriend at three more NFL games - even bringing celebrity friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Kelce’s game against the New York Jets in October.

The “Cruel Summer” songstress was also spotted chatting with Kelce’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, in their family suite, and getting along with Brittany Mahomes - the wife of the Chiefs’ star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce’s brief trip to Argentina came to an end on Sunday, when he boarded a private flight back to the United States in order to make it to football practice on Monday. The Chiefs player was on his bye week, in which he didn’t play any NFL games for an entire week. The next Chiefs game takes place on 20 November, when Kelce will face off against his older brother’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, for the first time since the 2023 Super Bowl.