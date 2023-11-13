Taylor Swift shouts out Travis Kelce in change to concert song lyrics

Taylor Swift gave a special shout-out to partner Travis Kelce during her concert in Buenos Aires on Saturday evening (11 November).

The singer changed the lyrics to her hit song Karma to include a few words about her new Kansas City Chiefs partner, who was at the venue supporting her.

Swift, 33, sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” to replace the original lyrics “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me”.

It seemed her actions impressed Kelce, who later embraced the singer following her performance.