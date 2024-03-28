Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are currently praising Gabourey Sidibe’s husband, Brandon Frankel, for his heartwarming posts about his wife’s pregnancy on social media.

Throughout the last week, Frankel has taken to his X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram accounts to gush over his wife. In February, Sidibe first announced that she and her husband were expecting twins, as she shared a photo on Instagram of them cradling her growing baby bump.

Since then, Frankel has continued to share some sweet moments with his wife, including a picture on 21 March of his wife posing with her baby bump. In the caption, he even sweetly told his followers that he will keep applauding his partner on social media, as her pregnancy continues.

“Pregnancy looks so amazing on you that I need to spam all my followers so they know what it is!” he wrote. “I’m officially a full-on stan account, if there was any doubt.”

Days later, Frankel returned to his social media accounts to share a series of photos of Sidibe posing in a pink, lace off-the-shoulder dress – adorned with pearls – as she stood in front of a colourful backdrop. She was also wearing a green flower crown and a pink necklace.

Frankel once again showed his appreciation for his wife, who he secretly married in 2021, as the caption read: “My gorgeous, glowing Mama to be @gabby3shabby. She looks like a princess from a fairytale - you radiate love and positivity and I just can’t wait for you to be a Mom! I’m so proud of you.”

The Precious star took to X on 27 March to re-share her husband’s post, and she expressed how thankful she was to have him by her side.

“Being this loved like this everyday is so wonderful and it’s exactly what I deserve. I’m so grateful to have @brandontour,” she wrote. “A great husband and sure to be an incredible Daddy. Our lil family can’t be complete soon enough.”

In response to Sidibe’s post on X, many fans acknowledged how thrilled they were to see the actor so happy. They also praised Frankel for being candid about his love and support for his wife.

“Love to see your happiness, you have a glow,” one wrote, while another added: “It’s the what you deserve part for me because you are absolutely right!! Happy to see you thriving and happy in love.”

A third agreed: “I love seeing my sisters basking in true love…ESPECIALLY while pregnant. You most definitely deserve it all! & he’s right, you’re radiant & look like a fairy princess

Many people also congratulated the couple amid Sidibe’s pregnancy, with one writing: “So beautiful! I can’t wait to see y’all baby! Congratulations to you both!”

Another wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous! Those beautiful babies have you glowing and looking amazing! Congratulations to you and your hubby!”

In February, Sidibe first took to Instagram to reveal that she is having twins. “I’m pregnant!” she wrote in the caption. “We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of! Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

Back in December 2022, the American Horror Story alum also revealed that she and Frankel had been secretly married for more than a year. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Oscar nominee confessed that she and her spouse tied the knot in 2021 after announcing their engagement in November 2020.

When asked by then-host Ryan Seacrest about her wedding plans, Sidibe replied: “So, the thing about weddings is I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

Fellow host Kelly Ripa then looked toward the audience, where Frankel was sitting, and asked him if it was true. In response, Sidibe’s spouse nodded and showed off his wedding ring. Sidibe explained that she and Frankel got “married at the kitchen table” with just the two of them.