Gabrielle Union reveals she and husband Dwyane Wade ‘split everything 50/50’

Gabrielle Union has spoken out about her household dynamic with husband Dwyane Wade, with the actress revealing that they “split everything, 50/50”.

Union, 50, shared the revelation about her and Wade’s finances during an interview with Bloomberg Originals, which aired on 8 May. “It’s weird to say I’m head of the household, because in this household, we split everything 50/50,” she explained.

However, Union said that she and Wade have “other households that each of [them] have to support,” which she explained puts pressure on her to keep working.

“There’s always this like, gorilla on your back, that’s like: ‘You better work, b*** you better work. Oh, you’re going to sleep in? You know, somebody might not eat,’” she explained. “So it’s hard to let that go, so I’m working on that.”

She also addressed her anxiety over her finances, due to all of the “responsibilities” that she has to put money towards.

“I get nervous, like: ‘Oh god, that movie didn’t open. Well, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everyone up?’” she said. “Everyone’s like: ‘It’s coming, calm down,’ and I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.”

The Truth Be Told star shares four-year-old daughter, Kaavia, with Wade. She’s also a step parent, as the former basketball star shares two children, Zaire, 21, and Zaya, 15, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. Wade also shares his nine-year-old son, Xavier, with Aja Metoyer.

On social media, many fans showed their support for Union’s decision to split the bills with her spouse.

“Gabrielle Union is a boss lady! Splitting bills evenly and still hustling to secure her future. Work ethic on point,” one person wrote on Twitter in response to a viral snippet of Union’s interview that was shared by the Black Millionaire podcast.

Another tweeted: “As it should be 50/50. Perfect balance.”

However, many people were surprised by the division of the couple’s household considering Wade’s successful basketball career.

“Gabrielle Union said she goes 50/50 with her husband ??????? 50/50 with a retired NBA star ????? OH BABY H*** NAAAH,” one person wrote.

Others questioned the decision to share the insight, with many criticising Union for divulging the information about the couple’s finances in the first place.

“I wish Gabrielle Union would stop airing her business,” one person wrote, while another added: “I was just talking to a friend about celebrities who talk too much. People need to learn from the quiet celebs. What is she promoting that she is getting interviewed for?”

However, some people also came to her defence amid the criticism, with one fan claiming it was “bizarre” that Union’s “passing comment” was being highlighted out of all the other topics she discussed in her interview.

Earlier this month, Wade also opened up about his family’s dynamic while revealing during an appearance on Headliners with Rachel Nichols that Florida’s anti-LGBT policies contributed to the family’s decision to move out of the state. He first addressed the move when he was asked how he felt about politicians in the state who are fans of his but who also support the anti-LGBT+ legislature.

“That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state,” he said. “I think a lot of people don’t know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions. I mean, obviously, the taxes are great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”

Wade and Union have been outspoken supporters of the athlete’s daughter, Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020.