Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gabrielle Union has opened up about her “dysfunctional” marriage to first husband Chris Howard, revealing that she felt “entitled” to infidelity during their relationship.

During a recent episode of actor Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, the Bring It On alum shared details about her first marriage to ex-NFL player Chris Howard, whom she divorced in 2006 after five years of marriage.

“That first go around, I definitely was not getting wife of the year awards. I had some focus issues,” Union, 50, jokingly admitted to Shepard.

While Dax Shephard spoke about feeling “regret” towards some of his past infidelities, Union said that she “wishes” she had “more guilt” about cheating on Howard during their first marriage, and accused the football player of infidelity as well.

“In my first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” she said, laughing. “So, keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well.”

“I was paying all the bills, I was working my a** off, and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches,” she continued. “Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought. It was just dysfunctional from day one.”

Union also described her marriage to the ex-Jacksonville Jaguars player as a “stupid relationship that should’ve never gotten out of the dating phase.”

The New York Times bestselling author recalled one moment during their relationship when she and Howard went to couples therapy. The visit was unsuccessful as she claimed the therapist told them: “You have not one thing in common. No morals, no values, no scruples.”

“I was horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys like me and want me. That made me feel like I was worthy and good and valuable and deserving,” she explained.

Gabrielle Union and Chris Howard attend after-party for Bad Boys 2 in 2003 (Getty Images)

Now, Union noted that that she’s her “own motherf***ing validation” and “prize”.

Following her divorce from Chris Howard, Gabrielle Union went on to marry former basketball star Dwyane Wade in 2014. She and the NBA star, 40, welcomed daughter Kaavia, now four years old, via surrogate in 2018.

Union is also a step-mother to Wade’s three children from his past relationships: 20-year-old son Zaire Wade, 15-year-old daughter Zaya Wade, and nine-year-old son Xavier Zechariah Wade.