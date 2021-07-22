Internet infrastructure company Akamai has said it is experiencing service disruption amid outages of major websites including Home Depot, UPS, Delta and many more.

The company is “experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes”, according to a tweet it put out at 5:32pm GMT. That sets the time for its update at 6:02pm GMT.

The Independent has reached out to Akamai for more information.

More follows...