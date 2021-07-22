Akamai outage: Internet company experiences ‘disruption’ as Home Depot, UPS, Delta, and other major websites go down
It is unclear exactly the source of the issue, which has seemed to take many other websites down with it
Adam Smith@adamndsmith
Thursday 22 July 2021 17:49 comments
Internet infrastructure company Akamai has said it is experiencing service disruption amid outages of major websites including Home Depot, UPS, Delta and many more.
The company is “experiencing a service disruption. We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes”, according to a tweet it put out at 5:32pm GMT. That sets the time for its update at 6:02pm GMT.
The Independent has reached out to Akamai for more information.
More follows...
