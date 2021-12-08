Amazon down - latest updates: Company says it does not have ‘ETA for full recovery’

Follow the latest updates

Adam Smith
Washington, DC
Wednesday 08 December 2021 09:09
Comments

Related video: Texas blogger helps clear teachers’ Amazon wish lists

Amazon Web Services, the shopping giant’s internet infrastructure arm, is experiencing technical issues that are echoing across much of the rest of the internet.

A variety of websites and services were hit by problems, which started at approximately 5:00pm GMT yesterday, apparently because of issues with the underlying technology.

That included many of the world’s biggest apps and services, from Disney Plus and Tinder to Coinbase. Games were also hit, with PUBG and League of Legends seeming to go down.

It also hit other Amazon-owned services, including the Alexa voice assistant, the Kindle, Amazon Music and its Ring security cameras.

But it did not appear to be a problem in all locations. Amazon said the problems were in the “US-EAST-1” which is hosted in Virginia and serves areas nearby, meaning that people reliant on other parts of the AWS network may still be able to load services, though it might perform more slowly than usual.

Recommended

1638951748

Amazon Web Services are still settling

﻿With the United Kingdom and Europe wakling up, the main outages have been restored but Amazon Web Services remain slow.

﻿"With the network device issues resolved, we are now working towards recovery of any impaired services", the company wrote on its status page.

﻿It also said that while it has seem some issues, they have decreased since the error first started yesterday evening.

Adam Smith8 December 2021 08:22
1638951365

Amazon blamed AWS outage on high traffic from unknown source, says report

The primary reason behind the outage is believed to be a sudden increase in traffic that caused congestion across multiple network devices in Northern Virginia.

According to reports, the company had initially pegged the “root cause” of the outage on “a problem with several network devices within the internal AWS network”.

“...these devices are receiving more traffic than they are able to process, which is leading to elevated latency and packet loss for the traffic traversing them,” read screenshots of an internal AWS communique from Tuesday morning obtained by Insider.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar8 December 2021 08:16
1638950211

Smart device users register anger on social media

The outage left thousands of people in the US without working fridges, Roomba and doorbells.

Livid customers took to social media to register their anger with the company.

The outage dampened the Christmas spirit for some.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar8 December 2021 07:56
1638943841

Amazon says company working to fix impaired services

The company is the latest post on the AWS status page said they are now working to fix any impaired services.

“With the network device issues resolved, we are now working towards recovery of any impaired services. We will provide additional updates for impaired services within the appropriate entry in the Service Health Dashboard,” it said.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar8 December 2021 06:10
1638939599

Amazon suffered 27 outages in 12 months

In the past 12 months, users have experienced 27 outages on Amazon, according to a web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

Amazon was also among the top 20 websites to face the most amount of outages in the last 12 months in the United States.

Earlier in July, over 38,000 customers were affected due to a disruption on amazon’s online store service, that lasted for almost two hours.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar8 December 2021 04:59
1638936024

The other Amazon outages, as covered by The Independent

The massive Amazon outage impacting businesses across the country isn’t the first such problem at the retail tech giant. It’s not even their first major service outage this year.

Here’s how The Independent has covered previous Amazon outages.

Massive Amazon Web Services outages hits companies across internet

Cloud-computing service is backbone to numerous companies across different industries

Amazon ‘missed out on $34m in sales during internet outage’

The e-commerce giant generates $9,615 in sales per second – but not when it’s website is down

Josh Marcus8 December 2021 04:00
1638935874

Delta, Southwest Airlines faced server issues due to outage

People trying to book flight tickets or change trips with Delta Air Lines had trouble connecting to the airline.

“Delta is working quickly to restore functionality to our AWS-supported phone lines,” said spokesperson Morgan Durrant, encouraging customers to use its website or mobile app instead.

Similarly, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it switched to West Coast servers after some airport-based systems were affected.

Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish said there were no major disruptions to flights.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar8 December 2021 03:57
1638934404

One part of Amazon that’s not suffering? Its stock price

The Amazon Web Services outage may be hitting companies across the country, but Amazon’s stock price sure hasn’t been affected.

As of Tuesday evening, shares were up nearly 3 per cent.

A screen shot of Amazon’s stock price on 7 December, 2021.

(Screengrab of Google)
Josh Marcus8 December 2021 03:33
1638932604

Amazon Web Services outage Meme Report, Volume II

As important as The Independent’s award-winning journalism is to understanding the news, there are, of course, the memes to help round things out.

Here are the latest jokes on Twitter about the Amazon Web Services outage that you need to know:

Josh Marcus8 December 2021 03:03
1638930804

ICYMI: Amazon hit by technical problems, causing issues across internet

Amazon Web Services, the shopping giant’s internet infrastructure arm, is experiencing technical issues that are echoing across much of the rest of the internet.

A variety of websites and services were hit by problems apparently because of issues with the underlying technology, which is provided by Amazon Web Services or AWS.

That included many of the world’s biggest apps and services, from Disney Plus and Tinder to Coinbase. Games were also hit, with PUBG and League of Legends seeming to go down. The Independent’s Andrew Griffin has full the story.

Amazon hit by major technical issues

Amazon Web Services, the shopping giant’s internet infrastructure arm, is experiencing technical issues that are echoing across much of the rest of the internet.

Josh Marcus8 December 2021 02:33

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in