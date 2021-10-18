Apple is about to hold its latest event, and it promises to be “Unleashed”.

Beyond putting the word central in its invitations, it has not said what it is planning to announce during the event.

Rumours suggest, however, that there will be at least one new Mac, as well as potentially other long-rumoured products such as updated AirPods.

Everything will be revealed, however, when the live stream begins at 10am local pacific time on Monday. That is 6pm in the UK.

While the time is the same as usual, the date is strange: Apple rarely holds events on Mondays. Its decision to do so might be an attempt to get out ahead of Google and Samsung launches to be held later this month, though it has not explained the scheduling.

There are a whole host of ways to watch the event live and as it happens.

Perhaps the most obvious is Apple’s devoted page on its website, which can be found here. When the time arrives, that will turn into a live stream, and until then it offers the option to add a reminder to your calendar.

Apple’s official live stream can also be watched on the Apple TV, through the devoted “Apple Events” app that should be visible on the home screen.

The easiest way to watch is probably YouTube, however. Since the site and its app are compatible with just about every device, there should be no problems streaming to whatever is easiest.

The video can be found here, on Apple’s channel, or below.

Clicking through to that page also offers the option to set a reminder, which should send a notification when the stream begins.