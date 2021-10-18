Apple is preparing to hold an “Unleashed” event, during which it is expected to reveal a host of new products.

The star of the show is expected to be at least one updated MacBook Pro, which will include a new “M1X” chip. But new AirPods and perhaps some surprises are expected too.

The new MacBooks will come alongside the updated MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini and iMac that were released with Apple’s M1 chip. That was the first “Apple Silicon” processor, designed by Apple itself rather than Intel, and bringing vast performance and efficiency gains.

The M1X is expected to be the first truly professional version of that chip, bringing yet more performance for more demanding users.

But the outside is expected to get a redesign, too. While the MacBooks released last year came inside the same casing, the new versions of the MacBook Pro could include a totally new look, including the arrival of the “notch” from the iPhone so that the display can otherwise go all the way to the edges of the case.