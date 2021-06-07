Apple event - live: iOS 15 and more expected as company to reveal future of its devices
Apple is about to hold one of its biggest events of the year: the Worldwide Developers Conference.
The conference – and the keynote that kicks it off – serves as its annual reveal of all of the software updates it has been working on.
As such, there will be a new iOS 15 for the iPhone, updates for the Mac, and new features on the Watch. WWDC is unusual among Apple events in that every one of its software platforms gets an update of some kind, and that they are available to download for free.
But Apple is rumoured to be potentially bringing new products to buy, too. Rumours have suggested that new versions of the MacBook Pro could be on their way, including a more powerful version of the company’s already powerful M1 chip.
The event starts at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK. As with every Apple event over the last year, it will be held entirely virtually, with the keynote available to stream on Apple’s website.
Apple Store still isn’t down (yet)
MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol points out that the Apple Store is yet to go down, potentially further suggesting that there won’t be any hardware revealed today, and therefore there’s nothing to actually go down for.
It doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but it might.
No hardware products to come?
The enigmatic leaker known as l0vetodream has posted what seems to be a suggestion that we’re not getting hardware products today after all.
(That translates to “I feel no”, according to Google translate.)
And they posted another tweet that specificallly suggests all that talk about new MacBook Pros might be too soon:
(That’s “I feel that 14-inch and 16-inch should not be so fast”, according to Google Translate.)
Apple hosting keynote live on YouTube
Apple has become fairly flexible about where you watch its events in recent years – and probably best among them is YouTube. As well as offering a fairly seamless experience when actually watching, it lets you set a reminder so that you’ll be alerted when it’s due to start.
You can find the company’s official YouTube stream here:
WWDC comes at a divisive time for developers
This year’s Worldwide Developers Conference comes at a time when relations between Apple and its developers – big and small – are more frayed than they might ever have been.
The current troubles really began when Epic started a very public and bitter fight with Apple over its terms on the Apple Store. The Fortnite developer argues that Apple is using its dominance and size unfairly – pointing, among other things, to the fact that all purchases of digital goods and services through apps have to go through Apple, and it takes a 30 per cent cut of all of them.
That has now been going on for months, and has led to spectacles including Tim Cook giving evidence in a US court. Relations between the two companies – and others who are involved – do not appear to be getting any better.
But some of the statements that have come out from Apple during the fight have also further alienated developers. Overcast developer Marco Arment, for instance, has argued that Apple is wrong to suggest that the App Store is doing a favour to developers – and that, in fact, it’s the developers who really provide the value.
For its part, Apple says that App Store revenue has risen, and has pointed to the work it has done to help and highlight developers. In response to those concerns that Apple is really taking the work of developers for granted, the European head of the App Store described the relationship as a “partnership”, in an interview with The Independent.
What could be coming today?
We’ll get a load of software updates, of course, but what might they be? And what else?
Hello and welcome
... to The Independent’s live coverage of WWDC 2021. We’ll have all the latest news, rumours, speculation – and everything else besides.
