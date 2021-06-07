Apple is about to hold one of its biggest events of the year: the Worldwide Developers Conference.

The conference – and the keynote that kicks it off – serves as its annual reveal of all of the software updates it has been working on.

As such, there will be a new iOS 15 for the iPhone, updates for the Mac, and new features on the Watch. WWDC is unusual among Apple events in that every one of its software platforms gets an update of some kind, and that they are available to download for free.

But Apple is rumoured to be potentially bringing new products to buy, too. Rumours have suggested that new versions of the MacBook Pro could be on their way, including a more powerful version of the company’s already powerful M1 chip.

The event starts at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK. As with every Apple event over the last year, it will be held entirely virtually, with the keynote available to stream on Apple’s website.